Quadruple-Vaxxed German Health Minister Tests Positive For COVID

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, who is quadruple vaxxed and a strong proponent of face masks, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The German Health Ministry said in a statement that Lauterbach is displaying mild symptoms and is currently working from self-isolation at home.

“Lauterbach, 59 and a Social Democrat member, has received four doses of the COVID vaccine,” reports Deutsche Welle.

100 per cent safe and effective!

The ministry responded by asserting that Lauterbach being infected “shows that with the highly contagious omicron variant, infection cannot be completely ruled out, even with extreme caution.”

🚨 4x-vaxxed and N95-masked German health minister Lauterbach tested positive for Covid 🤡 pic.twitter.com/y5nAzeL7Eg — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 5, 2022

Or in other words, the vaccine is completely useless at stopping the spread of the virus, which has now weakened to become less troublesome than the common cold, but get your booster anyway because Pfizer has profit margins to reach.

Now we await the obligatory statement from Lauterbach reacting to his COVID diagnosis by thanking the efficacy of the vaccine.

As we previously highlighted, despite winter being months away, Germany has already announced it will re-introduce COVID restrictions anyway.

Negative COVID tests will be required to enter hospitals or care homes and face masks, despite there being zero evidence that they work, will be compulsory on on long-distance trains and airplanes.

Last year, we highlighted how the editor-in-chief of Germany’s top newspaper Bild apologized for the news outlet’s fear-driven coverage of COVID, specifically to children who were told “that they were going to murder their grandma.”

