Quinn: Countdown To Crisis, Catastrophe, & Collapse

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,

“All tyrannies rule through fraud and force, but once the fraud is exposed, they must rely exclusively on force.” – George Orwell

“The future’s becoming muddled. The lines of vision are narrowing. But now they’re desperate. All paths lead into darkness.” – Frank Herbert – Dune

Trying to decipher the path ahead becomes more difficult by the day. We are purposefully bombarded with misinformation, disinformation, and propaganda by the ruling class, designed to distract us from their real purpose, real agenda, and real plans to imprison us in their techno-gulag, eating zee bugs in our container sized hovels, using our government issued CBDCs to subsist, unless we dared to question the approved narrative – resulting in our social credit rating dropping into the domestic terrorist zone – getting us banned and shunned from society. This is the New World Order the Davos crowd has designed and will implement as a Great Reset, if they succeed in retaining and increasing control over the U.S. and the rest of the Western World in the next six months.

I know many bloggers/analysts depend on clicks, likes, and subscriptions to their websites/social media to make a living, so they constantly predict Armageddon within the next week, and it never happens. This “little boy who cried wolf” routine has resulted in even the critical thinking among us becoming complacent and unconcerned as we accelerate towards our dire rendezvous with destiny. We shrug off Ukraine invading Russia and bombing a nuclear power plant, while Belarus moves troops towards the Ukraine border, Putin bombs Kiev, and U.S. military equipment is employed by U.S. military personnel against Russia.

We discount the possibility of Iran actually mounting a devastating response against Israel, prompting an even larger response by Israel, and the U.S. getting drawn into the conflict with Iran, because we’ve been here before and nothing happened. And nothing may happen again in the next week, but Fourth Turnings NEVER de-intensify. There will be blood, death, and war on an enormous scale before this Crisis is resolved.

Personally, I believe the next six months will determine the course of humanity for the next century and beyond. I don’t think that is hyperbole when you step back and observe the big picture. It is so easy to get lost in the inconsequential minutia, because they want you lost in the inconsequential minutia, while the consequential decision-making is being done by the billionaire puppet-masters behind closed doors. This Fourth Turning is slated to reach its bloody denouement in or around 2032, based upon historical precedent. Of course, with nuclear arms, it could all end in the blink of an eye.

We are in an existential battle between good and evil, and unlike the movies there is no guarantee the good guys will win in the end. We are lost in a blizzard of lies, with super-elite factions vying for power and control over our lives. People who just want to be left alone to live their lives in peace, with the freedom to say and do what they want, are being bullied, tyrannized, surveilled, censored, taxed, and pushed to their limit by those pulling the levers of this society.

Most people are unwilling or unable to confront the brutal facts of our current reality. They cling to their normalcy bias, disbelieving and minimizing the unmistakable catastrophic threats staring them right in the face. As James Stockdale stated many decades ago, you can’t confuse faith we will overcome the evil forces we are confronting, with the discipline and tremendous sacrifices we will have to make in order to achieve victory over those evil forces. The normalcy bias crowd, with their heads planted firmly in the sand, will not be able to sit out this chaotic, violent, bloody installment of this Fourth Turning Crisis. Sides must be taken. Choices must be made. Engaging in distressing behavior will be required. The 2nd Amendment will need to be used in order to retain the 1st Amendment.

If ever Lenin’s quote, “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.”, applied, it has been the six weeks since the Deep State/Invisible Government attempted to assassinate Trump in Butler, PA. Events have been happening at a breakneck pace and it is difficult to determine which incidents are being engineered and which are occurring naturally. As a died in wool conspiracy theorist, who needs new conspiracy theories because all of mine have come true, I believe most of what we have witnessed over the last several weeks has been engineered by competing super-elite factions vying for control over our government in a life-or-death struggle to rule over our demise as an empire in the throes of its death rattle.

As Dylan noted in the 1960s, times are a-changin. The waters of debt have grown, and we are sinking like a stone.

Come gather ’round people

Wherever you roam

And admit that the waters

Around you have grown

And accept it that soon

You’ll be drenched to the bone

If your time to you is worth savin’

Then you better start swimmin’ or you’ll sink like a stone

For the times they are a-changin’ Bob Dylan – The Times they are a-changin

With the national debt already above $35 trillion, generating $1.1 trillion of interest expense per year, our leaders continue to heap $6 billion of debt per day ($4.2 million per minute) upon our backs, destroy our standard of living through relentless Fed created inflation, wage undeclared wars across the globe, unblinkingly report provably fake economic data to maintain their Potemkin empire façade, conspire with the Fed and their Wall Street owners to push the stock market to all-time highs, before they pull the rug out at a time of their choosing. They know the ignorant masses are disinterested and/or incapable of understanding the machinations they use to keep the sheep calm, as they lead them to slaughter.

Last week they quietly reported that 818,000 jobs they reported as existing were entirely fake. They knew they were fake when they reported them, but you gotta do what you gotta do to maintain your wealth, control and power. A good rule of thumb is whatever the government reports as the unemployment rate or inflation rate, double it to get close to the real number. Using real numbers would reveal the country is in a recession and has been for over a year. You should always watch what they do, rather than what they say, to understand the truth.

Powell told the world this week he is going to cut rates in September and keep cutting. Why would he do such a thing when the stock market is at an all-time high, home prices are at all-time highs (75% higher than the 2006 peak), employment is at all-time highs, GDP is growing strongly, and inflation is still 50% higher than the Fed’s target? Because he knows the reported numbers are a lie and his bosses know reigniting inflation will drive their stocks higher and make their debt burden less burdensome. A catastrophic debt and asset collapse beckons. But the music is still playing, so everyone keeps on dancing.

Maybe they want the collapse to occur on Trump’s watch to put a final nail in his coffin, convincing the ignorant masses it was his fault, allowing them to overthrow his regime and introduce their new world order of CBDCs, social credit scores, 15-minute cities, bugs for you and caviar for them, Big Brother surveillance, and war with Russia and China. When they pull the plug on this shitshow of debt, the Great Taking will commence, and they expect the masses to beg to be saved. The Covid plandemic was the test run and the vast majority bowed down to fear propaganda and authoritarian measures in order to be “saved” by their all-powerful overlords. They will use the same game plan again.

Their diabolical plans are there for all to see, but most continue to stare at their iGadgets, conduct their fantasy football drafts, go further into debt buying shit they don’t need, gulping down the toxic chemicals marketed to them as food, believing voting for one of the two selected Uniparty options will change our course, and are all in on war against those evil dictators Putin and Xi. Is there a rhyme or reason to the events that have taken place over the last several weeks, and is the next three months already orchestrated with a pre-determined outcome? And, if so, is that outcome designed to generate a response from the various competing factions, which allows the true ruling elite to roll-out additional aspects of their totalitarian Great Reset agenda?

I’ve been trying to decipher what the hell is going on since the dementia dummy pretend president was purposely sacrificed on the debate altar on June 27 by his puppet-masters because they knew his pants shitting, child sniffing, and ice cream eating antics weren’t going to cut it this time around. They need the polls to be close enough that they can activate their cheating machine to steal the election again. Those fake mail-in ballots aren’t going to fill themselves in and be dumped into the collection bins at 3:00 am. It was clear Biden was going to lose in a landslide, so they needed to adjust their plans.

Plan A, the assassination of Trump before the RNC convention, failed by a half inch. There is no doubt in my mind the CIA/Secret Service/Deep State colluded to eliminate Trump, because they perceive his election threatens their continued control over the levers of power in this country and our European puppet regimes. They tried to replay the Oswald “lone gunman/patsy killed playbook”, and failed, but their regime media mouthpieces have buried the story, and no one seems to give a shit anymore, just like the Deep State likes it. You’re a conspiracy nutjob if you don’t buy their ridiculous narrative of feigned incompetence.

It became readily apparent their pretend game of Biden running again was a joke when their lackey co-conspirators in the media all turned on Slow Joe at the exact same moment. They were all given the memo to suddenly realize his mental capacities were non-existent after actively suppressing the fact he was a dementia ridden cadaver his entire time in office. Plan B has now been activated. The selection of the diverse, vacuous, cackler commie by the Deep State puppeteers, as the savior for the Republic, even though she is a truly dumb human being who has never had an original thought in her life, can only mean one of two things.

They are either so confident in their cheating operations in swing states they believe they can produce a redo of 2020 or they don’t want to win. The selection of tampon Tim over Josh Shapiro as VP points towards them not wanting to win. With Shapiro they would have had a much better shot at winning Pennsylvania, which they must win. There has been a monumental effort by the regime media to produce fake polls showing kackling Kamala ahead or even with Trump. This is an essential ingredient to stealing the election with fake and illegal immigrant mail-in ballots stuffed into ballot boxes by Soros paid flunkies.

Based on the amount of money they are spending here in Pennsylvania, with Kamala ads every three minutes, it appears the powers that be do want to install another dimwit puppet, who will do as they are told and say whatever the teleprompter tells them to say. With Kamala they can continue the destruction of the nation, pillaging the wealth, keeping the border wide open, promoting deviancy, shredding the Constitution, and instigating the onset of WW3 to keep the military industrial complex satiated.

They may be able to neutralize Trump, as they did during his first term with Russiagate, impeachments, and a scamdemic, but he isn’t nearly as controllable as the dimwitted cackler. They fear his potential retribution and unleashing of someone like RFK Jr. in a role as Attorney General or CIA Director. That would be too dangerous for the Deep State psychopaths. That is why they will try to assassinate Trump again if his lead seems insurmountable.

The other major development over the last several weeks is the fact we are actively fighting a war with Russia. Everyone knows we’ve provided a couple hundred billion in “military aid” to Zelensky, which is essentially funneled to U.S. arms dealers, after Zelensky and his nazi apparatchiks take their slice. But the invasion of Russia and the pinpoint drone attacks on bridges, oil refineries, nuclear power plants, and other civilian targets have been conducted with U.S. hardware, U.S. logistical planning, and U.S. drone operators.

The depleted Ukraine military is incapable of conducting operations on this scale and do not have the technological acumen to utilize the American technology. Therefore, U.S. personnel are conducting military operations against Russia, meaning we are conducting an undeclared war against Putin, and he knows it.

This has been the neocon plan since 2014. Lure Russia into military operations in Ukraine in order to deplete their military and their treasury. After two years of sanctions and $200 billion into the Zelensky black hole, Russia is winning, Ukraine has been bled dry by the U.S. and their puppet Zelensky, and the sanctions have crushed the EU economies. The U.S. blew up the Nordstream pipeline and continues to peddle utterly ridiculous tripe about some drunken Ukrainians blowing it up from their dinghy.

Putin has shown tremendous restraint in not annihilating Kiev and inflicting real pain on Ukrainian citizens. But I get the feeling his patience is wearing thin. The neocons, like Graham, Nuland, and the majority of corrupt psychopaths in Congress believe starting WW3 will somehow restore the glory of an empire accelerating towards full-fledged collapse. This belief is utter madness, from those who never fought in war and do not know the horrors of combat. They will gladly sacrifice our children to retain and expand their wealth, power and glory.

It seems like years of historic events have occurred in the last two months, and I fear the next three months will be wrought with events which will be discussed in history books decades from now, as we read about the Great Crash, Great Depression, and World War II today. Those constituting the invisible government (aka Deep State, Oligarchs, Ruling Elite), manipulating and molding the minds of the masses, continue to use all means at their disposal to suppress free speech and retain their control by: arresting the CEO of Telegram, threatening Musk, extraditing Kim Dotcom, torturing Assange for years, forcing Snowden into Russian exile, censoring dissenters, and throwing people into prison for peaceful protests and exercising their right to free speech.

The basement dummy strategy they used to keep the public ignorant of Biden’s dementia in 2020 is being attempted again with Willie Brown’s whore, as they keep her hidden from journalists asking questions which would reveal her immense stupidity and inability to think on her feet. She was always much better on her knees.

Based on the Kamala’s record over the last four years regarding the BLM riots, support of Covid lockdowns and forced vaccinations, her Border Czar performance, her coverup of Joe’s declining mental faculties, association with the economic policies which have created massive inflation and ruined the lives of millions and picking a far-left lying looney toon as her VP, she should have zero chance of becoming president. But we know presidents are selected, not elected. And we know those counting the votes are all that matter in the end.

I know everyone wants their team to win and it does matter in the short-term whether Harris or Trump is in the White House for the next four years. But neither will keep the country from its ruinous destiny with history. All empires die, it’s just a matter of whether they collapse violently or just fade into the sunset. The American empire will go out with a bang, as it is run by narcissistic psychopaths bent on the destruction of mankind if it can’t rule the world.

Electing Trump may allow the catastrophic collapse to be paused for a moment, but there is nothing substantive he can do to reverse decades of poor decisions, and a teetering tower of debt poised to come crashing down at any moment, as the world loses faith in the USD. If the powers that be choose so, Trump may be the sucker holding the bag when they pull it. There really is no escape, as described by Ludwig von Mises many decades ago. With debt of $35 trillion and rising by a trillion every few months, our credit expansion has reached its limit. Collapse is inevitable.

“There is no means of avoiding the final collapse of a boom brought about by credit expansion. The alternative is only whether the crisis should come sooner as the result of voluntary abandonment of further credit expansion, or later as a final and total catastrophe of the currency system involved.”

The selection of Harris would continue the tragic course we have been on for the last four years, with her handlers completing their destruction of our society, culture and economic system. The next three months could see the onset of WW3, the latest heavily marketed plandemic (monkeypox, bird flu, covid variant 9.0, West Nile or some Gates mosquito virus), more assassination attempts, false flag terrorist incidents to create civil chaos, and if Trump wins – cities burning as the BLM and ANTIFA terrorists are activated by Soros and Obama.

I don’t know what will happen in the coming months, but I do know it will not be uneventful. Fourth Turnings always intensify towards violent upheaval, death, destruction, and clear winners and losers. No matter the outcome of this election, violence will follow as the losing side will not accept defeat. I expect civil war to be coupled with global conflict as we travel towards some type of climax and resolution by 2032, twenty-four years after this crisis was triggered in 2008 by the Fed and their Wall Street owners.

No matter how prepared you think you are for the dreadful challenges ahead, the level of violence likely to overwhelm the world will be shocking and disconcerting to even the most hardened and toughest individuals. Is anyone really prepared for their bank accounts to be drained by shadowy entities; empty grocery shelves; the power grid being down, attacks from within and from without; and hordes of armed gangs roaming the streets and countryside?

Chaos is going to reign, especially if Trump manages to defy the odds and be elected. Those who conspired against him are willing to destroy the world rather than face the consequences of their traitorous schemes. The end of an empire, which refuses to accept its pre-ordained fate, will not be pretty. The facts are unequivocally bad, and feelings, gender gibberish, diversity and inclusion bullshit, and what you are told to believe by the regime media and your glorious leaders, won’t matter when every day becomes a matter of life or death.

I stumbled across a Bob Dylan song from 62 years ago called Let Me Die in My Footsteps, which was inspired by the Cold War and the building of bomb shelters in the late 1950s to survive a nuclear attack. The lyrics are haunting and probably more applicable today than they were in 1962. My interpretation is that we have to keep living our lives to the fullest, speaking truth to power, understanding the propaganda spewed by our supposed leaders are nothing but lies, fear is their tactic to control us and push us towards war, and we might need to make a stand against tyranny and die where we stand.

Cowering in a bunker while the Deep State pillages our nation is not the choice of people who care about the future and are willing to fight for future unborn generations. Everyone is going to need to ask themselves whether they are willing to die in their footsteps for a greater cause. The answers will determine the future course of history. What kind of American are you?

I will not go down under the ground

’Cause somebody tells me that death’s comin’ ’round

An’ I will not carry myself down to die

When I go to my grave my head will be high

Let me die in my footsteps

Before I go down under the ground There’s been rumors of war and wars that have been

The meaning of life has been lost in the wind

And some people thinkin’ that the end is close by

’Stead of learnin’ to live they are learnin’ to die

Let me die in my footsteps

Before I go down under the ground Let Me Die in My Footsteps – Dylan