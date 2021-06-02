Quinn: There Are No Solutions, Part 2

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,

In Part One of this article I described the circumstances which make it impossible to change the system from within. The past year should put the final nail in that coffin. Now on to what is in our control.

“Experts agree that it is only a matter of time before one of these epidemics becomes global - a pandemic with potentially catastrophic consequences.” – Center for Health Security – October 2019

The boldness and extremeness of their actions since the Fall of 2019 seem out of character with their usual shrouded machinations behind the scenes, where the public is ignorant of their actions. Something broke within the debt saturated financial system and Powell was ordered to restart QE and start reducing interest rates to fend off disaster. In a fascinating coincidence, Event 201, a pandemic simulation, was conducted on October 18 in New York City, jointly run by The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, World Economic Forum, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The four-year coup attempt by the Deep State against Trump was floundering, with their pathetic last gasp impeachment farce in January 2020.

The weaponization of the Chinese bio-weapon lab virus into a global pandemic narrative accomplished numerous objectives for the Deep State. It provided cover for the Federal Reserve to funnel trillions into the pockets of the criminal Wall Street cabal and their billionaire clientele. It provided the means for Democrat governors and mayors to use it as an excuse to allow mass mail-in voting in order to fraudulently steal the election. Destroying the economy through unnecessary worthless lockdowns and blaming it on Trump gave the Democrats a further impetus to steal the election.

Convincing the entire nation masking and lockdowns stopped the spread (they did not) allowed the ruling class to exercise tyrannical authoritarian un-Constitutional mandates with little to no push back from the masses – giving them the confidence to push further. Cases and deaths were plummeting before vaccines were rolled out in any quantity, but the media mouthpieces and lying politicians will credit the jab for decline.

Using propaganda fear, convincing the masses cowering in your basement was brave, using their captured media to lie about “being in this together” as our rulers flaunted their own lockdown dictates, creating social unrest based on the false narrative of systematic racism, forcing people to be scared and suspicious of each other, and pitting families and friends against each other based on falsehoods, has accomplished the mission of tearing the fabric of our society. And now for the coup de grace – forced vaccinations with an experimental untested DNA altering concoction for a virus with a 99.8% survival rate.

The immune systems of all but the sickliest are sufficient to fight off this virus and cheap, effective, and safe treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine have been scientifically proven to successfully defeat this virus. Watching scientists and doctors declare these treatments dangerous and ineffective, with Big Tech censoring anyone dissenting from this narrative, tells you how corrupted the medical and media industries have become. Science is never settled.

“No scientist ever believes that he has the final answer or the ultimate truth on anything.” – Carroll Quigley

Again, following the money leads to the most likely reason for this totalitarian insistence on everyone on earth be inoculated with a substance that has not been thoroughly tested or vetted over the long term. Demanding mass vaccination as the only way life can return to normal has generated tens of billions in profits for Big Pharma and the medical industrial complex administering the jabs. Scientists and medical professionals have been bought off to sway their research and opinions.

Do No Harm has been replaced by How Much Will You Pay Me to endorse your unproven drug. They tell you the jab is free, but the government is funding this disgraceful exercise with your tax dollars. Actually, the tax dollars of unborn generations (if they can be born after the sterility impact of the jabs surfaces in the future) are being used since we now borrow $4 trillion per year from them. Bribing the ignorant masses with donuts, fast food, million-dollar lotteries, and vaccine passports guaranteeing access to the jabbed, certainly seems excessive for a relatively non-lethal illness.

They have accomplished convincing and coercing over 50% of adults into getting fully vaccinated, pushing hard for 70%. Now they have turned their attention to children, who have a .003% chance of dying from Covid. Is this asinine idea only to generate profits for the ruling class or is there a darker motive for injecting a substance that has already killed thousands, creates blood clots, and is now causing heart problems in teenagers.

When you step back and try to comprehend the motives of Gates, Schwab, Fauci, and the criminal cabal running the show, with their “new normal”, “build back better”, and “you will own nothing and be happy” slogans, you get the feeling this is all part of a much bigger agenda of control over the masses by an elite few, who believe they know what is best for the planet regarding population size, resource usage, climate, and what they allow you to do and not do.

This is essentially a globalist attempt by the Davos crowd to create a new world, run by them, with you as a debt enslaved peasant, asking their permission to leave your house. Enrichment and control for them, meager existence, and enslavement for you.

The majority of Americans have been conditioned to believe their government and their leaders. The oligarchs have nearly perfected the art of manipulation.

They have utilized propaganda, public school indoctrination, and pharmacological methods to create a dictatorship without tears, just as Aldous Huxley predicted many decades ago.

I do not think Huxley realized how much easier it would be for the masses to be subjugated and made to love their servitude with the advent of advanced technology, controlled by the powers that be. Propaganda has been so much more effective in the manipulative hands of Zuckerberg, Dorsey, Bezos, Cook and Schmidt, with their stranglehold on social media, search engines, apps, and ability to censor what they do not want heard. They have convinced the masses consumerism, materialism, personal satisfaction, wokeism, and various other “ism” tripe is what is important in this world.

The past year has borne out Huxley’s painless concentration camp analogy, as we allowed ourselves to be locked down in our homes, while enjoying the fact our liberties and freedoms were taken away by government tyrants at the behest of billionaires pretending to be medical authorities and bought off medical “experts”. Any thoughts of rebelling against this tyranny had been conditioned out of the masses over the course of decades. This is why there are no macro-solutions to extract us from this concentration camp.

When I write articles detailing the subversion of our country by the Deep State/criminal cabal/ruling elite/oligarchy, a frequent comment has been – “He is great at detailing the problems, how come he never offers any solutions?” That comment always irritates me, because I have proposed solutions for over a decade, which never had a chance of being implemented or even considered. I wrote an article one week after the election of Barack Obama in November 2008 – U.S. Economy: There Are No Problems, Only Solutions – which laid out dozens of solutions to what I considered the major problems facing our nation.

How naïve, uninformed, and foolish I was back then to think any of my proposals had a realistic chance of being adopted, when the ruling class had created the system and reaped the benefits from maintaining it just as it is. Working to get Ron Paul elected in 2008 and 2012 was a futile effort. Our political leaders are selected, not elected, as we have seen with Dementia Joe and his cackling vacuous VP. Hoping for the next election to go your way and your favorite candidate to win is nothing but false hope. The system is rigged, and they do not care what you think. We need to cast aside childish thoughts and deal with the harsh reality of being pawns in a game we do not control. Quigley described the two-party farce five decades ago, and it has only gotten worse since.

“The argument that the two parties should represent opposed ideals and policies, one, perhaps, of the Right and the other of the Left, is a foolish idea acceptable only to doctrinaire and academic thinkers. Instead, the two parties should be almost identical, so that the American people can throw the rascals out at any election without leading to any profound or extensive shifts in policy. Then it should be possible to replace it, every four years, if necessary, by the other party, which will be none of these things but will still pursue, with new vigor, approximately the same basic policies.” – Carroll Quigley

The only solution is to not play in their game. We only have micro-solutions which can be implemented on an individual level to reduce our risk and exposure to the criminal enterprise known as our government. Depending on our financial resources, location, occupation, and personalities, we can all take actions which provide more freedom and distance from the corrupt system. Some actions are easier than others, but every step in the right direction pushes us closer to a tipping point where good outweighs evil. Make no mistake, we are at war with evil men with evil intentions, and they have no qualms about killing you or your family. Individual actions will matter.

Reducing your debt increases your freedom. Disconnecting from technological imprisonment keeps them from tracking you. Reducing your taxable footprint, if possible, helps starve the beast. Associating with like-minded people and dis-associating from untrustworthy establishment supporting stooges will clarify your life. Raising your own food, and/or forming an alliance/friendship with local farmers will reduce your dependence on the toxic manufactured food industry.

Get healthy through exercise to limit your exposure to the medical industrial complex. Move out of cities and stay away from crowds. Own guns and be prepared to use them. Become part of a community (online or in-person) where ideas are shared, and different viewpoints are heard. Prepare for energy and food shortages. Currency debasement has entered a hyperbolic phase, so own some alternatives (gold, silver, land, crypto). Get right with your family and decide who you can trust and depend upon.

Do not consume – save.

Do not obey – resist.

Do not believe – think.

Do not trust – investigate.

Do not conform – rebel.

Do not submit – withdraw your consent.

Based on the global experiment conducted by the oligarchs over the last year, it appears only a small fraction of the population seem capable of independent thought and a willingness to resist entering the technological gulag orchestrated by our gatekeepers. There may be no implementable solutions on a grand scale, but there is a semblance of hope once their master plans self-destruct and crumble under the weight of hubris and ego driven ambition. Cracks in the façade are already forming as they have turned on Gates, Fauci and Cuomo for glorifying themselves ahead of the agenda.

Quigley held out hope based upon human virtues which have fallen out of favor, but still exist among a portion of the population. I know they exist because the on-line community I call home has people with these qualities in abundance. And a number of these friends will be getting together at a farm in New Hampshire on July 4 to celebrate our quaint belief we can help once again set brushfires of freedom in the minds of men and seize the moral high ground from the criminal cabal who occupy it now. Our choices are few and road ahead difficult, but what choice do we have?

“The hope for the twentieth century rests on recognition that war and depression are man-made, and needless. They can be avoided in the future by turning from the nineteenth-century characteristics just mentioned (materialism, selfishness, false values, hypocrisy, and secret vices) and going back to other characteristics that our Western Society has always regarded as virtues: generosity, compassion, cooperation, rationality, and foresight, and finding an increased role in human life for love, spirituality, charity, and self-discipline.” – Carroll Quigley

* * *

The corrupt establishment will do anything to suppress sites like the Burning Platform from revealing the truth. The corporate media does this by demonetizing sites like mine by blackballing the site from advertising revenue. If you get value from this site, please keep it running with a donation.