Radical Left Activates Anti-Trump Protests In Midtown Manhattan

Democrats have activated their network of social justice warriors for the second time in days following a Trump victory early Wednseday morning. The latest mobilization effort of far-left activists by mysterious and dark money-funded nonprofit groups is occurring on the streets of New York City on Saturday afternoon.

X user Open Source Intel uploaded footage of what appears to be thousands of anti-Trump protesters in Midtown Manhattan.

"Thousands march in Midtown Manhattan as New York City law enforcement monitors. Protesters rally against fascism, deportation, anti-trans hate, and systemic oppression, expressing concerns over Donald Trump's election as the 47th President," the X user said, adding, "Chants of "Racist, sexist, anti-gay" and signs highlight their solidarity for marginalized communities."

WATCH⚡️



Protest in Midtown Manhattan Against Trump’s Election



Thousands march in Midtown Manhattan as New York City law enforcement monitors. Protesters rally against fascism, deportation, anti-trans hate, and systemic oppression, expressing concerns over Donald Trump’s… pic.twitter.com/RMEnKVqU4b — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 9, 2024

Here's more footage of the protest, which appears well organized and funded—in other words, not organic.

New York City — A large crowd gathered to protest in favor of open borders. They are opposed to the deportations of illegal foreign nationals promised by the Trump campaign. During Biden-Harris' administration, an estimated 10–20m entered the country. pic.twitter.com/Wn1k6nx3J5 — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 9, 2024

🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: UNDOCUMENTED IMMIGRANTS PROTEST TRUMP’S DEPORTATION PLANS



In New York City, undocumented immigrants filled the streets, declaring they won’t leave.



Trump’s plan promises the largest deportation operation in U.S. history, potentially using military resources to… pic.twitter.com/yoySzZTrnj — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 9, 2024

🚨THOUSANDS of Illegal Immigrants March in NYC, Protesting Anti-Immigrant Laws and Trump’s Policies



Currently, illegal immigrants from Ecuador and Peru are marching through New York City, holding signs that read “No to the anti-immigrant laws, no to deportations.” The protest… pic.twitter.com/c0rov3TNOb — Kristy Tallman (@KristyTallman) November 9, 2024

🚨HAPPENING NOW

Major Protest taking place in New York City, going against Donald Trump.



They refuse to acknowledge that the American people spoke on Election Day. We are fed up with democrat leadership!



The libs are raging!!! Share and Follow for updates 🇺🇸 @TPAction_ pic.twitter.com/zMch2FFkf3 — Bo (@dittletv) November 9, 2024

On Wednseday night, hundreds—if not thousands—of protesters—many holding signs outside the Trump Hotel in Obama's Chicago shouted into megaphones, "Trump is a fascist" and "racist," echoing hate speech spewed by the defunct Harris-Walz campaign in the months leading up to November 5.

Radical Left Activates Anti-Trump Protests As AoC Riles Up Rioters https://t.co/AlkCgZ67Sp — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 7, 2024

Remember this week, far-left activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was on X, saying the quiet part out loud: "There are ... mass movements of people that mobilize to protect one another in times of fascism and authoritarianism ... and this is the era that we are poised to enter."

🚨FEARMONGER AOC ON DONALD TRUMP:



"We are about to enter a political period of fascism and authoritarianism. It is not uncommon to jail political dissidents or legislative opponents."



The audacity of the projection and hypocrisy is jaw-dropping. Wild.pic.twitter.com/a8n79nRxtN — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 7, 2024

In other words, AOC appears to be giving marching orders to her followers, whom some Marxists regard as "agents of change" or "agents of history." These folks will be herded like cattle—or "useful idiots"—onto city streets by a mysterious web of nonprofits funded by dark money from leftist billionaires.

The Democrat's playbook to potentially unleash another wave of social unrest through activism campaigns, with command-and-control centers operated by nonprofits, will likely not be tolerated under a Trump administration.

Under the Trump administration, if Elon Musk wants to cut wasteful government spending while increasing national security, then slash the government's ability to hand out grants like candy to far-left activism groups, done with little oversight.

The problem with radical leftist protests this time around is that Trump won the popular vote, and a majority of Americans won't put up with this activist shit any longer.