New Jersey Receives Report Radioactive Medical Device "Lost In Transit"

While everyone, including local, state, and federal authorities, is desperately searching for answers, there has been a notable lack of disclosure regarding what is actually happening in the skies above New Jersey—some of the most restricted airspace in the world.

One theory points to drones equipped with payload sensors designed to detect radioactive material, given ongoing and heightened Al-Qaeda threats on the East Coast. Others believe this could be part of a large psyop aimed at pushing through new drone legislation in Washington, DC. Additional theories suggest that Iranian or Chinese operators may be deploying drones to spark mass hysteria.

Even Washington Post's Josh Rogin called out the feds for "the lack of disclosure is damaging public trust." He added it's time for the feds "to come clean."

If these really are Defense Department drones doing radiation sniffing for possible dirty bombs, one could understand why they wouldn’t want to admit that & panic people. But at this point, the lack of disclosure is damaging public trust. Time to come clean. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) December 15, 2024

What may seem like a mere coincidence is worth noting: reports of drone sightings began in mid-November, and on December 2, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission disclosed that a medical device containing radioactive material was "lost in transit" in New Jersey.

Nazha Cancer Center reported to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) on December 3 that an "Eckert & Ziegler model HEGL-0132, with the current approximate activity of 0.267 mCi sent for disposal has been lost in transit on December 2."

"The shipping container arrived at its destination damaged and empty . The licensee has filed a claim with the shipper. If the source is not located within the 30 days, the licensee will follow up with a full written report to include root cause(s) and corrective actions," the email from the cancer center located in Newfield continued.

Here's a website image of the missing Eckert & Ziegler model HEGL-0132 medical device:

NJDEP noted, "THIS MATERIAL EVENT CONTAINS A 'Less than Cat 3' LEVEL OF RADIOACTIVE MATERIAL."

The agency explained more:

Sources that are "Less than IAEA Category 3 sources," are either sources that are very unlikely to cause permanent injury to individuals or contain a very small amount of radioactive material that would not cause any permanent injury. Some of these sources, such as moisture density gauges or thickness gauges that are Category 4, the amount of unshielded radioactive material, if not safely managed or securely protected, could possibly - although it is unlikely - temporarily injure someone who handled it or were otherwise in contact with it, or who were close to it for a period of many weeks.

It had not occurred to us that cancer centers could cause radiation threats...

It remains unclear whether the purported drone sightings in NJ/NY airspace were even equipped with sniffing tech to even search for the missing radioactive medical device (or other devices). The government's undeniable lack of disclosure at all levels has fueled panic. Perhaps even the feds have no idea what's truly happening.​