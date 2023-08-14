Ramaswamy Vows To "Shut Down The Three-Letter Agencies"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy vowed Sunday that if elected his priority will be to “clean house, shut down the FBI, refurbish the DOJ.”

“My core platform is to get in there and shut down the administrative deep state, the three-letter agencies, the regulatory state that is a threat to our constitutional republic, from the FBI, to the IRS, to the ATF, to the U.S. Department of Education,” Ramaswamy said during a Fox news interview.

He continued, “that is our ticket to not only restoring the integrity of our government, but also to stimulating the economy, because those three-letter agencies are actually the source of the unconstitutional federal regulations that act like a wet blanket on businesses both large and small in our economy.”

I will reduce headcount at the U.S. Federal Reserve by >90% and limit its scope to doing exactly *one* thing: stabilize the dollar as a stable unit of measurement. That’s it. I’ll make the 2024 election a referendum on the Fed & put the beast back in its cage. pic.twitter.com/FBfV646LDi — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 14, 2023

Ramaswamy added that “these things go hand in glove together to be able to both restore the integrity of our constitutional republic by getting rid of that fourth branch while also stimulating the economy in the process.”

After being misquoted in the press saying that he would pardon the Bidens for alleged corruption, Ramaswamy noted “I’m on record going in favor of an impeachment inquiry on Biden, because I personally believe the Ukraine war is indeed a repayment for a bribe made, now sending $200 billion of taxpayer money in the other direction.”

“I’m the only candidate to actually pledge to pardon Trump for all of these political persecutions through prosecutions, even peaceful January 6 protesters on down,” Ramaswamy added.

He further explained that while he would get to the bottom of Biden’s alleged bribery scandal, “I’m not going to be guided by vengeance and grievance. I’m going to be guided by integrity.”

“I’m going to be focused on stimulating the economy, ending the war in Ukraine, declaring independence from China,” Ramaswamy urged, adding “I stand on the side of leading us forward to a national revival.”

Watch:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

* * *

