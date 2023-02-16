Rand Paul Introduces Bill To Halt Funding For Hospitals Denying Care To The Unvaxxed

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul has introduced legislation that would see federal funding stopped for health care facilities that choose to deny critical treatment to people who have chosen not to take COVID vaccines.

“No American should be denied access to critical care based on a personal medical decision, yet tragically, many hospitals and other medical facilities continue to discriminate against those unvaccinated for COVID-19,” Paul said in a statement.

The Senator added that his bill titled The COVID-19 Vaccination Non-Discrimination Act “will protect the rights of vulnerable patients to make their own health care choices and ensure that federal taxpayer dollars do not support facilities that turn away patients based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.”

Paul points to a recent case where a 14-year-old girl was refused a kidney transplant by Duke University Hospital because her parents had chosen not to have her vaccinated.

The girl had already had a COVID-19 infection, had developed natural immunity, yet still the hospital refused to give her the critical care she needed.

Numerous hospitals across America are following the same ‘no jab, no transplant’ policy.

Colorado’s UCHealth denied a woman who was in stage five renal failure a kidney transplant because she refused to take the jab.

A hospital in Cleveland also refused to a provide a 9-year-old boy a life-saving kidney transplant because his father hadn’t taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

A six-month-old baby boy in Tennessee with a heart defect was also initially denied a transplant because the parents refused to get him vaccinated, with medical ethics expert charging that the doctor involved was playing ‘COVID politics’.

A man in Boston was also denied a heart transplant because he was unvaccinated.

There are also similar shocking cases of children being denied critical transplants in multiple European countries, as well as the UK, purely because the parents had not had them vaccinated.

Senator Paul, a medical doctor himself further notes “There is no place in the medical profession for discrimination. The Hippocratic Oath demands that doctors care for their patients without prejudice and abstain from any intentional wrong-doing or harm. This bill will enshrine that basic principle in law.”

Representative Dan Bishop, who has introduced a companion bill in the House, also noted “There’s no reason that medical facilities should deny care to people based on their COVID-19 vaccination status, and there’s certainly no reason for institutions that do so to receive any federal funding.”

Without intervention such as Paul’s legislation, Americans could find themselves down the road where countries like New Zealand have ended up, with the ‘authorities’ threatening to take children away from parents who refuse to give them COVID vaccines.

* * *

Brand new merch now available! Get it at https://www.pjwshop.com/

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch. We need you to sign up for our free newsletter here. Support our sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown. Also, we urgently need your financial support here.