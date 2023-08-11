Rand Paul: "No Clearer Case Of Perjury In The History Of Government Testimony Than Fauci"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul told Fox News Thursday that in the case of Anthony Fauci “I don’t think there’s ever been a clearer case of perjury in the history of government testimony, and I don’t say that lightly.”

Paul explained that Fauci “said adamantly that the government never funded this [coronavirus] gain-of-function research.”

“We now have the Government Accountability Office, the GAO, has admitted that the funding came from the NIH,” Paul continued, adding “We have the acting director [Lawrence] Tabak, of the NIH, admitting it in writing that it came from the NIH.”

Paul further noted that “the smoking gun… is Fauci in private saying the opposite of what he was saying in public when he was publicly telling me that absolutely, we do not fund gain-of-function research in China.”

“He says privately we are suspicious that the virus has been manipulated and we are suspicious because we know they are doing gain-of-function research. He then goes on to describe the research, and it’s exactly the research that the NIH funded,” the Senator urged.

Paul explained why he is ramping up his criminal referral, noting that “we have an incredibly partisan Attorney General [Merrick] Garland, who is refusing to act, so I’ve taken the extraordinary step of actually going to the local U.S. attorney in D.C. to see if he will act.”

“The problem is there are partisans littered throughout the legal system, and people are seeing this. You don’t get prosecuted if you’re a Democrat under this administration, no matter what you do,” Paul warned.

