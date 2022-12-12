Rand Paul: "Republicans Are Not Perfect. But Are Not Pushing Your Child To Have Surgery To Remove Their Genitalia"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul warned Friday that under Democratic government young people in America are falling prey to a rapidly worsening mental health crisis.

In an appearance on The Ingraham Angle, Paul raised the issue of doctors carrying out transgender surgeries on children, and the propaganda that has prompted a massive increase in Americans feeling they do not have the ‘right’ body.

“Who is responsible for telling a four-year-old that we need to talk about their gender and whether they’re in the appropriate body?” Paul asked.

“Who’s talking about giving picture books to six-year-olds with illustrations of surgery to remove their genitalia?” the Senator continued.

“It’s Democrat politicians and woke left-wing people,” Paul asserted.

“There’s not one Republican — look, Republicans are not perfect. But Republicans are not pushing your child to have surgery to remove their genitalia as early as elementary school. No Republican is pushing this,” Paul reiterated.

“These are crazy left-wing Democrats. It was also crazy left-wing Democrats who were for the lockdown across America,” Paul continued.

“There’s no secret who was involved with the lockdowns, and they have had an impact,” Paul also noted, adding that three months into the pandemic when it became clear that children were not becoming seriously ill from COVID he advocated reopening schools.

Watch:

In the same interview, Paul commented on the disturbing threats that emerged last week toward him and school children in Kentucky, noting that he has urged the FBI to “leave no stone unturned,” to prevent another potential mass shooting.

* * *

