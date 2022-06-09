print-icon
Rand Paul Slams Dems, Media For "Ginning-Up Violent Crazy People" In Wake Of Kavanaugh Assassination Attempt

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Jun 09, 2022 - 09:00 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Senator Rand Paul reacted Wednesday to the arrest of an armed assassin outside the home of conservative Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, noting that the White House and Democrats have actively encouraged such ‘crazy people’ to go to the homes of Supreme Court justices.

Referring to his own brutal attack at the hands of a crazed leftist a few years ago, Paul said “As a victim of politically motivated violence I’m particularly sensitive to this. I’ve been speaking out since the beginning.”

The Senator referred to the encouragement by Democrats and the White House of protests outside the homes of justices, noting “I’ve been saying it is dangerous for our justices, we shouldn’t be allowing crowds to disrupt the public, to be there at nighttime making noise. They should be arrested for disorderly conduct and be removed.”

“The white house steadfastly refused to condemn people outside of their houses,” Paul reiterated, adding “That is not peaceful protest. That is ginning up and encouraging, and intimidating the justices should not be allowed.”

“The Biden administration refused to have a full-throated condemnation of people gathering outside of justice houses,” Paul urged.

The Senator also hit out at the media, and so called ‘protesters’, noting that doxxing has to be punished.

“The concern is releasing justice’s addresses. Other networks put my address on the evening news,” Paul said, adding “They put global satellite pictures of my house on the evening news… encouraging crazy people. It has got to stop. We have to quit doing this to our justices. We should quit doing it to the elected officials as well.”

“We can have a civil discourse in this country but the people who are ginning up, encouraging people to be in front of a justice’s house, it’s wrong, it’s dangerous, and it will set up the milieu, the environment for violence,” Paul further warned.

Watch:

Paul is correct, Democrats have encouraged protests outside justices’ homes in the past weeks, with Chuck Schumer even warning Kavanaugh that he will “pay the price” for his views:

Indeed, there are STILL people outside Kavanaugh’s house, even after the arrest, with police doing nothing:

The assailant, identified as Nicholas John Roske, told officials that he “wanted to kill” Kavanaugh, and that the motive for his intended attack was disagreement with the Supreme Court’s assumed plan to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The unsealed arrest affidavit for Roske revealed that he was armed with a black tactical chest rig, a tactical knife, a Glock 17 pistol with two magazines, pepper spray, zip ties, a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, crow bar, pistol light, duct tape, hiking boots with padding on the outside of the soles and other items.

The establishment media, in particular CNN, attempted to downplay the incident:

While those who doxxed Kavanaugh refused to condemn the wannabe assassin and even attempted to use the incident in their favour:

*  *  *

