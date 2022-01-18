Rand Paul Wonders If YouTube Will "Kiss My... And Apologize" After CDC Admits Cloth Masks Aren't Effective

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

The CDC has revised its guidelines on masks, admitting that cloth masks do virtually nothing to stop the spread of COVID. The move prompted Senator Rand Paul to comment, reminding social media users that YouTube previously suspended him for saying the same thing.

The CDC announced that “loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection.”

Who would have known?

That’s only been common knowledge since the vey beginning of the pandemic.

“Does this mean snot-nosed censors at YouTube will come to my office and kiss my … and admit I was right?” Paul tweeted.

A video Paul posted last year in which he dismissed cloth masks as an effective method of preventing the spread of COVID landed him a YouTube suspension, with the company claiming the content violated its policy on COVID-19 misinformation.

YouTube said that it was misinformation to suggest “that wearing a mask is dangerous or causes negative physical health effects’ or that masks don’t play a role in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19.”

While the CDC is finally admitting cloth masks are useless, it’s not part of a move away from masks. Instead, it’s intended to promote the use of stronger K95 masks that many find even more inhibiting.

The CDC notes that “well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s” provide more protection against the virus, and is now urging Americans to “wear the most protective mask that you can that fits well and that you will wear consistently.”

Two months ago, The New York Times published an article citing “experts” who say mask wearing is now “normalized” and could remain in place permanently even when the pandemic ends.

Governments have been accused of obsessively pushing face masks as both a constant visual reminder for the pandemic, and as a “punishment” for those who continue to oppose restrictions and vaccine mandates.

