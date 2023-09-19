print-icon
print-icon

Ray Epps Charged With Misdemeanor In Long-Delayed Wrist-Slap

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Sep 19, 2023 - 04:17 PM

While dozens of January 6th political prisoners languish behind bars, the man caught on camera repeatedly inciting them to enter the Capitol, Ray Epps, was just given a long-delayed slap on the wrist.

A review of Epps' behavior surrounding J6;

In July, Epps' attorney revealed that his client was going to be criminally charged, after Epps sued former Fox news host Tucker Carlson for defamation.

Epps hired attorney Michael Teter - formerly of Perkins Coie, the firm notorious for helping the Clinton campaign hatch the Steele dossier and collaborating with the FBI to push the Trump-Russia hoax. Teter immediately sent a letter to Carlson demanding that the former Fox News host retract "false and defamatory statements" that Epps was a J6 government plant.

Epps, 62, was identified as a key instigator of the riot who has long been suspected of being a fed (or a fed asset), told his nephew in a text message: "I was in the front with a few others. I also orchestrated it."

Julie Kelly compares a similarly charged defendant... whose sentencing keeps getting kicked down the road.

We wonder how this will affect Tucker's defense?

0
Loading...