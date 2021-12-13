Real Life 'Grinch Cave' Booked Solid Ahead Of Christmas

A giant 'lair' decked out as a real-life version of the Grinch's cave was immediately booked ahead of Christmas.

Housed within a 'hand-carved' cave in Boulder, Utah, the 5,700 foot residence was a collaboration between Dr. Seuss Enterprises and vacation rental management company Vacasa. The company updated its site recently to reveal that "stays were snatched up fast," and the cave is now booked solid.

Each room in the cave is designed to look like the Grinch's home, including a kitchen, music room, two bedrooms and more, Fox News reports.

Vacasa says the cave comes with a note from the Grinch which reads: "I myself, unlike every other Who, am getting out of town this year—far away from all the holiday hoopla with its fanatical, fantastical fa la la la la, la la la la-ing. Am I stealing Christmas again? Maybe. Am I visiting my Florida beach home? Don’t worry about it."

"That's right," the note continues. "the legendary rocky residence of the world’s most famous Who-villain can be your very own holiday hideaway. The halls of my entire cave are decked with all my favorite things—and Max’s, too, of course. Vacasa will take care of everything (because I have no interest or time for that)."

It only costs $19.57 per night to stay in the cave - a reference to the year that the book was first published.