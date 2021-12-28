Reality Is Impinging Upon The Democrats' Carefully Constructed COVID Tyranny

Authored by Andrea Widburg via AmericanThinker.com,

Biden ran on a promise: He was going to federalize the COVID response and end COVID in America. He introduced vaccine mandates for federal employees and those doing business with the federal government and had OSHA do the same for every business with more than 100 employees. Various states, cities, and businesses, especially when it came to healthcare, followed suit. We were also told that, if we even breathed the same air as a COVID person, we had to quarantine ourselves for ten days. In the last two days, that promised federal response, COVID mandates, and quarantines have all fallen apart, thanks to the very contagious but seemingly relatively harmless Omicron variant.

Biden made a lot of promises during the campaign and the media graciously refused to demand details:

I'm not going to shut down the country.



I'm not going to shut down the economy.



I'm going to shut down the virus. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020

We're eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn't have a plan to get this virus under control.



I do. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020

Those claims—that Biden would use the federal government to end the pandemic—went a long way with people weary of 2020’s madness. On Monday, after a COVID year more deadly and dispiriting than 2020, Biden admitted that the federal government can’t fix things:

Joe Biden on covid: “There is no federal solution. This gets solved at a state level.” pic.twitter.com/ufg7qDXzQ0 — RealMac (@beingrealmac) December 27, 2021

Trump, of course, said from the beginning that his role as president was to support the states because each state was best equipped to handle COVID as it presented within that state.

Meanwhile, as Omicron spreads, especially in New York City, one of the most vaccinated places in America, other Democrat-driven initiatives are falling. The CDC has had to shorten by 50% its COVID isolation and quarantine period recommendations, reflecting (a) that Omicron seems to be a cold and (b) that America can’t shut down because of a cold:

U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop. The decision also was driven by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, propelled by the omicron variant. Early research suggests omicron may cause milder illnesses than earlier versions of the coronavirus. But the sheer number of people becoming infected — and therefore having to isolate or quarantine — threatens to crush the ability of hospitals, airlines and other businesses to stay open, experts say.

Image: Omicron by Alexandra Koch. Pixabay license.

And finally, and most ironically, as Omicron cases increase, hospitals are facing staff shortages because their ludicrous, unscientific vaccine mandates saw them firing thousands of employees. Last week, the CDC updated a document entitled “Strategies to Mitigate Healthcare Personnel Staffing Shortages.” It appears that more than 13 states are struggling to deal with Omicron cases because of staff shortages. Interestingly, the Forbes article to which I linked talks about staff burnout and more patients as reasons for the shortage but makes no mention of mass firings. Funny that.

The point is that Democrats made pie in the sky promises and completely failed to make good on them. More people died from COVID under Biden than under Trump, Biden’s had to admit that Trump’s state-based approach was the correct one, unreasonably long quarantines are becoming impossible to maintain, and all the things that Democrats, and Democrat-driven businesses, did to destroy the workforce are now becoming a serious problem.

I’m deeply sorry for sick people, overworked people, and unemployed people. I’m grateful, though, that reality is striking so hard and fast. That speed means there’s still time for sanity to return before the system collapses completely.