Receipts: Kari Lake Calls Out 'Election Denier' Democrats And Their Media Lickspittles

Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake - whose opponent is too petrified to debate - spent two minutes slamming the press for demonizing Trump supporters as 'election deniers' when the left has an extensive history of doing just that.

After being handed a stack of evidence compiled by a 20-year-old named Anthony (for which Lake thinked him - saying "You did better research than half these people"), the Republican candidate went to town on Democrats and their media lickspittles.

"Let’s talk about election deniers, here’s 150 examples of Democrats denying election results," said Lake, showing the papers to the cameras. "Oh wow, look at this, this is from Joe Biden’s press secretary: ‘reminder, Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams,’ a Democrat saying that, an election denier!"

"Oh look at this, ‘just heard Republican Ryan Costello said it would be difficult for Stacey Abrams to win because she lost her state bid, but she’s still claiming she never lost."

"Hillary Clinton: ‘Trump is an illegitimate President’," Lake continued.

Watch:

Even Karl Rove is getting in on the action, writing in the Wall Street Journal that "Democrats were the first election deniers."

Meanwhile, former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard - who left the Democratic party last week - will be campaigning for Lake as well as Arizona Republican Senate nominee Blake Masters on Oct, 18.

As the Epoch Times notes;

Gabbard applauded Lake for “fighting for border security, energy independence, public safety, and other policies that actually make life better and more affordable for the American people.”

Lake replied by calling Gabbard an American hero, “Truly an honor to have an endorsement from this American Hero.”

The Tuesday event will be held at a young Republican forum in Chandler, Arizona, which is located in the suburbs of Phoenix. The campaign stop will also see the participation of the state party’s nominee for attorney general, Abe Hamadeh.

Bolduc, Lake, and Masters have all received endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

MAGA Spirit

When campaigning alongside Bolduc in Loudon, New Hampshire, on Oct. 17, Gabbard explained that it was the veteran’s spirit of “putting the country first” that prompted her support for him.

“I’m campaigning with Don Bolduc because I know he’s committed to putting the country and the American people first, and I think that more politicians and more people running for office would be smart to do the same,” she said in an interview with Fox News.

Gabbard further shared her commonalities with Bolduc in having a military background and conservative views.

“I think it makes every bit of sense when you look at two people who’ve dedicated our lives to serve our country, both in uniform and now in public office. It makes every sense when you look at the things, the fundamental foundational things that we share in common, which is the constitution, it’s freedom, it’s the Bill of Rights. It’s taking care of serving the needs of people here in New Hampshire and across the country.”

Bolduc, a MAGA-style Republican who is now competing with former governor and first-term Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), chimed in: “She’s a military person. I’m a military person. We understand leadership. We understand putting people first, we understand the most important job for a leader and a public servant is to serve others and that quite frankly, that’s not being done right now.”

Voicing her support for Bolduc, Gabbard called for the crowd to “bring at least 10 of your friends along with you when it comes time to vote.”

“Her presence helps me with everybody. I think it helps me with Republicans, Independents, Democrats, Free Starters, Libertarians. It helps me across the political spectrum,” he said.

“I’m very honored to have Tulsi’s support because it just shows how two people from previously two different parties can come together,” he added.

Remaining Independent, no Plan for Presidential Run

Despite her support of the Republican nominees, Gabbard made clear her intention of not joining the GOP.

“I’m an independent, and I’ve laid out the reasons why today’s Democratic Party, that is controlled by fanatical ideologues, that stands against freedom, why it’s a party I can no longer be associated with,” she said.

In response to the question from anchor Chris Cuomo in Oct. 14 interview on News Nation: “Does that mean you will never become a Republican?” Gabbard replied, “I don’t say never to anything. I’m focused on fighting for peace and fighting to make sure that we have it tomorrow.”

The former Hawaii congresswoman who is a one-time presidential candidate also dismissed the decision to re-run for the White House in 2024.

“It is not at all on my mind, nor should it be on anyone else’s because right now people are struggling just to pay their heating bills just to make ends meet. We need to focus on the here and now and start bringing about the changes that will protect our freedom and our future.”