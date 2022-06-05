Red Flag Gun Laws Set The Stage For Selective Disarmament Of Conservatives

In his recent address on gun violence, Joe Biden called for a number of new measures to limit 2nd Amendment rights, but two of them stood out as starkly unconstitutional – The issuance of an “assault weapons” ban and the institution of national Red Flag gun laws.

Both are egregious in their violations of the Bill of Rights, but Red Flag laws set an Orwellian standard that will likely be used against conservatives as a whole.

How? We have to examine the situation within the context of Joe Biden's domestic terrorism policies, but first lets explain what Red Flag laws are.

Red Flag laws, also known as “Extreme Protection Orders,” are generally associated with assumptions of mental health and instability (remember the word “assumptions”). The parameters of such laws tend to be incredibly broad and ambiguous, and allow for almost anyone in regular proximity to a person to accuse them of being psychologically unstable. The accusation can come from a family member, a significant other, a work associate, etc.

Once the accusation is made, authorities can confiscate the target person's firearms without due process under the law on the grounds that they present a danger to themselves and others. No jury, no testing, no proof is required to get a court order. It is then up to the accused to prove they are NOT unstable and that they deserve to have their firearms returned. This process could take years, if the guns are ever returned at all.

Some versions of Red Flag bills even allow police to declare you dangerous on their own accord, even without direct contact or a witness. In other words, it's a pre-crime system open for massive abuse. And keep in mind, we live in a digital era in which social media is carefully monitored, often by people that do not have our best interests at heart. Red Flag laws could even extend to comments made and taken out of context on social media platforms.

But why should this be dangerous to conservatives in particular?

Biden's White House has made it abundantly clear that he intends to conflate many conservative positions with “extremism.” In his policies on domestic terrorism, Biden and his handlers insinuate that the majority of terrorist concerns come from right leaning Americans, even though the White House is unable to produce more than a few examples of “right leaning” people committing terrorist acts and is rather loose with their definitions of terrorism. Remember, they continue to call the protests of January 6th an “insurrection” despite the fact that there was no insurrection and no one was even armed.

The White House blatantly ignores terrorist acts by people associated with the political left and makes no mention of the “Summer of Love” in which BLM and ANTIFA attempted to burn the country to the ground.

As with all leftist propaganda, Biden and the Democrats have sought to associate normal political and social concerns as well as constitutional concerns with nefarious behaviors such as racism and treason. If you oppose illegal immigration, want proof of citizenship for voting, support gun rights and the constitutional right to a militia, believe the government is corrupt and has overstepped its constitutional mandate, oppose globalism and corporate monopoly, etc. then you are an extremist in the eyes of the Biden Administration. Not only that, but you are comparable to groups like the KKK and individual terrorists like the Oklahoma City Bomber.

The message is clear within White House policy papers – Domestic terrorist concerns will revolve around conservatives and patriots. They will be pigeon holed as the worst humans imaginable, while any other potential threats will be dismissed.

Red Flag laws open the door for punishment of political opposition by associating contrary views with “extremism” and then extremism with mental instability. Biden's policies specifically mention people who are hostile to government authority, which falls right in line with rhetoric used by the DHS and other alphabet agencies over the past several years relating to something called “Oppositional Defiant Disorder.”

When gun control laws were initiated by the Third Reich in Germany in 1938, guns were confiscated from political enemies and the Jews while gun rights were granted to loyal party members. This standard of selective confiscation helped to strengthen the Nazi Party through a system of rights as rewards; if you said the correct things and virtue signaled your love of the state, you got to keep certain freedoms. If you spoke out of line, your freedoms were immediately forfeit. This included access to firearms.

Red Flag laws create an environment where political opposition to the prevailing order can be legally punished as psychological instability. Under the Biden Admin, leftists may feel emboldened to take advantage of the open ended nature of the laws to threaten individual conservative and patriot activists, or, the government could simply declare all conservatives dangerous by default. Leftists would remain happy and secure in their ability to hold onto their weapons while incrementally depriving their enemies of a means of defense.

This attack should be taken seriously by all gun rights advocates and anyone outside of the far left cult, but the leftists are not the biggest danger. It's perhaps not surprising that some members of the GOP have expressed support for Red Flag laws as a “bipartisan compromise” to outright gun bans. These politicians are either too stupid to see the long term consequences of Red Flags, or they are well away and don't care because they are fake conservatives.

Any Republican that throws their weight behind Red Flag laws should be treated as hostile to the constitution and the 2nd Amendment in particular. Red flag laws are not a “compromise,” they are the Holy Grail of gun control. They are the ultimate Trojan Horse. They are the means to deprive anyone of their firearms for any fabricated reason, and they will create an automatic culture of self censorship in which all anti-establishment voices live in terror of speaking out.

Anti-gun authoritarians are fearful of direct confrontation and direct confiscation. Going door-to-door is not their idea of a good time. Instead, they prefer the use of backdoor confiscation, going after a handful of people and then moving on to the next group. Slowly at first, until it is too late for people to organize effectively against it. The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege granted for loyalty to a particular regime or ideology and it is not dependent on the crime rate; it is sacrosanct and stands outside of the conditions of the times we live. Shootings may rise and fall, but none of this matters – once gun rights are taken away, it is unlikely they will ever be returned.