Remember When Joe Biden Said "You Can't Legislate By Executive Orders Unless You're A Dictator"
Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,
This video from the 15th October 2020 speaks for itself.
During a town hall broadcast by ABC News just over a fortnight before the election, Joe Biden was discussing his tax proposals when he declared that in order to see them implemented he would need votes and approval from Congress.
“I have this strange notion. We are a democracy,” Biden sardonically declared, pointing out that “Some of my Republican friends, and some of my Democratic friends occasionally say ‘well if you can’t get the votes, by executive order you’re going to do something'”.
“You can’t do it by executive order, unless you’re a dictator,” Biden declared, adding “We’re a democracy, we need consensus.”
Fast forward to the first day of Biden’s presidency.
The guy implemented NINETEEN executive actions.
Before the first week of his presidency was over, Biden had signed THIRTY-SEVEN executive actions.
Despite the apparent fact that Biden doesn’t even know what he’s signing, he has already put pen to paper on more than three times as many orders as the previous four Presidents COMBINED.
In their first weeks Trump signed four, Obama signed five, George W. Bush signed none, and Bill Clinton signed one.
Indeed, no other President has ever signed as many orders as Biden, according to The American Presidency Project at the University of California Santa Barbara.
So, Joe… In your own words, what does that make you?
A dictator signs 37 Executive Orders in 6 days.— RΞ4L ✪ (@P8R1OT) January 26, 2021
Not a President.
Key Biden executive actions
Re-engage with World Health Organization
Create position of COVID-19 response coordinator
Rejoin Paris climate agreement
Revoke permit for Keystone XL pipeline, pause energy leasing in ANWR
Ask agencies to extend eviction/foreclosure moratoriums
Ask Education Dept. to extend student-loan pause
Launch an initiative to advance racial equity, end “1776 Commission”
Revoke order that aims to exclude undocumented immigrants from census
Preserve/fortify DACA, which helps “Dreamers”
Require masks/distancing on all federal property and by federal workers
Reverse travel ban targeting primarily Muslim countries
Stop construction of border wall
Combat discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity
Require ethics pledge for executive-branch personnel
Modernize and improve regulatory review
End “harsh and extreme immigration enforcement”
Extend protection from deportation for Liberians in U.S.
Revoke certain executive orders concerning federal regulation
Freeze any new or pending regulations
Fill supply shortfalls in fight vs. COVID-19 with Defense Production Act, other measures
Increase FEMA reimbursement to states for National Guard, PPE
Establish “COVID-19 Pandemic Testing Board,” expand testing
Bolster access to COVID-19 treatments and clinical care
Improve collection/analysis of COVID-related data
Mount vaccination campaign amid goals such as 100 million shots in 100 days
Provide guidance on safely reopening schools
OSHA guidance for keeping workers safe from COVID-19
Require face masks at airports, other modes of transportation
Establish a “COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force”
Support international response to COVID-19, “restore U.S. global leadership”
Ask agencies to boost food aid, improve delivery of stimulus checks
Restore collective bargaining power for federal workers
Repeal ban on transgender people serving openly in U.S. military
Tighten ‘Buy American’ rules in government procurement Executive order