Rep. Gaetz Resolution Would Make Biden Disclose Number Of US Troops In Ukraine

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Monday introduced a resolution that would require President Biden to disclose the number of US troops inside Ukraine and share all documents outlining US military assistance for Kyiv with the House.

If the resolution is passed, it would require President Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to share the requested information within 14 days. The introduction comes after one of the documents allegedly leaked by Airman Jack Teixeira confirmed that US special operations forces are in Ukraine.

Leaked document that reveals US special operations forces are in Ukraine.

"The Biden Administration and other allied countries have been misleading the world on the state of the war in Ukraine. There must be total transparency from this administration to the American people when they are gambling war with a nuclear adversary by having special forces operating in Ukraine," Gaetz said in a statement.

According to the document, 97 NATO special operations soldiers are in Ukraine, including 14 Americans. The leak confirmed an October 2022 report from The Intercept that said US special operations forces were deployed to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion.

The Intercept report did not say what the American special operators were doing inside Ukraine but said it was part of a broad covert operation that includes CIA personnel who are also on the ground.

The leaked document said there is a total of 29 Defense Department personnel inside Ukraine, including the special operations forces.

The total also includes members of the Marine Security Guard Security Augmentation Unit (MSAU), who are typically deployed for embassy security.

So are we just going to overlook the fact that the leaks show Biden authorized US troops on the ground in Ukraine and then lied about it? — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 12, 2023

The total also includes the defense attaché and members of the Office of Defense Cooperation (ODC). The Pentagon said in October 2022 that personnel under the defense attaché and ODC based at the US embassy in Kyiv are conducting “onsite” weapons inspections inside Ukraine.