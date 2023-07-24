Rep. Jordan Says House Could Move To Impeach Merrick Garland At A "Pretty Quick Pace"

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) indicated on July 23 that Republicans could soon move to impeach U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland following testimony from two IRS whistleblowers.

In an appearance on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Mr. Jordan was asked by host Maria Bartiromo about recent public disclosures made by IRS agents Gary Shapley and Joe Ziegler and whether Republicans will move toward impeaching Mr. Garland.

“It sure looks like now, based on the evidence that keeps piling up, based on what Sen. [Chuck] Grassley released this week, the 1023 form, what we heard from the whistleblowers this past week, and the conflicting statements from the Justice Department, it sure looks like we’re moving in that direction at a pretty quick pace,” Mr. Jordan said on July 23. “I will tell you this, the speaker has been very clear. Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy has said if we have to go to an impeachment inquiry, we will, in fact, do that.”

In February, Mr. Jordan wrote to Mr. Garland about a possible special counsel investigation of Hunter Biden. The committee chairman said that Mr. Garland didn’t respond to him and has been “pretty quiet.”

“I write him again, the attorney general; again, he doesn’t respond, but guess who does.” Mr. Jordan said. “David Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware, who’s supposedly handling the case. That, in and of itself, is unusual.”

Later in the interview, Mr. Jordan made reference to the investigation into Mr. Biden and said it “could be more about the president himself” and suggested that President Joe Biden could also face impeachment. An impeachment would have to come after House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is finished with his investigation, he said.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, looks on during a state dinner at the White House on June 22, 2023. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Watch the full interview below:

Mr. Garland is scheduled to appear at a House Judiciary Committee hearing in September. Mr. Jordan said that any impeachment effort against Mr. Garland would have to be decided by the entire Republican conference.

Mr. Shapley and Mr. Ziegler appeared before a House committee last week and told lawmakers that federal agencies interfered in an IRS investigation into felony tax fraud related to foreign income connected to Hunter Biden. They said that Mr. Weiss’s authority was being limited by higher-ups in the Department of Justice, which Mr. Garland has previously denied.

“It appeared to me based on what I experienced that the U.S. Attorney in Delaware in our investigation was constantly hamstrung, limited, and marginalized by DOJ officials as well as other U.S. attorneys,” Mr. Ziegler told the panel.

And Mr. Shapley insisted that his allegations about limits on the authority placed on Mr. Weiss were “the absolute truth.”

Mr. Garland “led Congress to believe the case was insulated from improper political influence because all decisions were being made exclusively by Delaware United States Attorney David Weiss,” Mr. Shapley said. “But that was not true. The Justice Department allowed the president’s political appointees to weigh in on whether to charge the president’s son.”

Last week, some House GOP members floated the idea of impeaching Mr. Garland after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) suggested an impeachment inquiry against him.

“When a prosecutor shields his boss’s son from investigators, it smells like a cover-up. Garland’s DOJ did not aggressively follow the money. Why? Are they afraid where that trail ends?” McCarthy wrote for Fox News. “Clearly, someone is not telling the truth, and Congress has a duty to get answers.”

The Epoch Times contacted the Department of Justice on July 23 for comment but received no response by press time.