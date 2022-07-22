Rep. Lee Zeldin Attacked On Stage By Knife-Wielding Assailant
Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) was attacked by a man with a blade on Thursday evening during a campaign stop in Fairport, NY, near Rochester, WROC reports.
Zeldin, the NY Republican gubernatorial candidate, was giving a speech about bail reform when a man walked on stage, began yelling, "wrestled with him a bit, and pulled a blade out," before AMVETS national Director Joe Chenelly stopped him.
Here is video of the attack involving Rep. Zeldin from witness Cody Crippen pic.twitter.com/Ur1CfpkdsS— Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) July 22, 2022
According to a statement from Zeldin's campaign, "a man climbed on stage and attempted to stab Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-NY) ... Congressman Zeldin grabbed the attacker's wrist to stop him until several others assisted in taking the attacker down to the ground."
Group of men immediately jumped on stage and subdued the man. @News_8 @13WHAM @nypost @news10nbc @FoxNews @cnnbrk pic.twitter.com/d1ryz4F9fU— Ian Bradley (@bornawinner92) July 22, 2022