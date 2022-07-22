Rep. Lee Zeldin Attacked On Stage By Knife-Wielding Assailant

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) was attacked by a man with a blade on Thursday evening during a campaign stop in Fairport, NY, near Rochester, WROC reports.

Zeldin, the NY Republican gubernatorial candidate, was giving a speech about bail reform when a man walked on stage, began yelling, "wrestled with him a bit, and pulled a blade out," before AMVETS national Director Joe Chenelly stopped him.

Here is video of the attack involving Rep. Zeldin from witness Cody Crippen pic.twitter.com/Ur1CfpkdsS — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) July 22, 2022

According to a statement from Zeldin's campaign, "a man climbed on stage and attempted to stab Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-NY) ... Congressman Zeldin grabbed the attacker's wrist to stop him until several others assisted in taking the attacker down to the ground."