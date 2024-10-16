Reparations Too? Kamala Harris Ramps Up Black Pandering Campaign

As soon as polling came out showing that Donald Trump is doing better with black voters than any Republican since 1960, Democrats went into panic mode - wheeling out Obama to scold black men into voting for Kamala Harris, while Harris launched a black pandering campaign - offering weed, loans, and protection from crypto scams (what?).

Consider that in 2012, President Obama dominated the black vote by an 85-point margin. Today, Harris is up by just 54 points. The numbers are even worse among black men age 18 to 45: Obama won by 81, and Harris is up 41. Among all black men and women, Harris is poised to have the lowest share of the black vote since John F. Kennedy faced Richard Nixon in 1960.

Now, Harris says reparations are on the table!

During a Tuesday interview with Charlamagne Tha God's "The Breakfast Club," grassroots group founder Zeek Williams asked Harris about her stance on reparations and how she plans to address issues within the black community.

"With all that black Americans have been through and contribute to the success of America, I feel that there should be an in depth investigation or evaluation of the lack of resources and current living conditions in black communities nationwide. My question to you is, what’s your stance on reparations?" Williams asked.

"We all know that America became great off the backs of free black labor. How progressive are you on making it a priority and righting America’s wrongs," he continued. "It’s understood that you are running for president for all people of America, asking for specifics for black communities doesn’t mean don’t do for others, but black Americans are heavily asked to vote Democrat in every election for over half a century, with very little in return. What are your plans to address these very important issues and change that narrative?"

To which Harris replied:

"So to your point, yes, I am running to be a president for all Americans. That being said, I do have clear eyes about the disparities that exist and the context in which they exist, meaning history to your point," adding "So my agenda, well, first of all, on the point of reparations, it has to be studied. There’s no question about that. And I’ve been very clear about that position."

Watch:

Vice President Kamala Harris says she's open to using taxpayer's money to pay racial reparations: "It has to be studied, there's no question about that."



She adds: "In terms of my immediate plan ... as it relates to the economy ... I grew up in the middle class" pic.twitter.com/HPjdHSgB29 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 15, 2024

When Harris was a senator from California, she co-sponsored a bill which would create a federal commission to examine slavery reparations and provide guidance on the issue.

