Republican Party Outraises Democratic Party For Second Straight Month

Authored by Austin Alonzo via The Epoch Times,

The Republican Party outraised the Democratic Party in June and entered July with more money in the bank than its rival.

On July 20, committees affiliated with America’s major political parties published financial disclosures covering their June activities.

The Federal Election Commission filings show that the main Republican bodies collectively raised about $99.8 million during the month. The main Democratic committees raised about $71.1 million.

According to the FEC, the Republican National Committee brought in about $66.9 million in June while spending $19.4 million. It began July with about $101.6 million in cash on hand.

It began 2024 with only about $8 million in cash on hand, according to federal records.

The Democratic National Committee, on the other hand, raised about $39.2 million in June. It used about $26.1 million and started July with about $78.3 million in cash on hand.

The Democratic Party outraised the GOP all year until May; and then, the Democrats still held a cash-on-hand advantage.

June marked the third full month with new leadership at the helm of the RNC. RNC chairman Michael Whatley and co-chair Lara Trump took over in March. Since then, they’ve led the committee with a focus on reelecting former President Donald Trump.

In July, the RNC held its Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

The party formally nominated former President Trump as its 2024 presidential candidate at the event.

The DNC is set to host the Democratic National Convention in Chicago from Aug. 19–22.

With Biden's stepping down from the race, Kamala Harris is expected to receive the nomination, but it is far from a done deal.

In Congress, both the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) held more cash on hand at the end of June than their Republican Party rivals.

The congressional committees exist primarily to raise money and donate to the campaigns of candidates running for seats in the House or Senate.

At the end of June, the NRSC held about $48.3 million, and the NRCC held about $70.8 million. The Senatorial Committee collected about $18.5 and disbursed $11.2 million. The Congressional Committee took in about $14.3 million and sent out about $8.2 million.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee closed June with $53.1 million in cash on hand, while the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ended the month with 87.9 million.

The Senatorial Committee raised $12.1 million during the month and spent $7.3 million. The Congressional Committee earned about $19.7 million in contributions while using about $10.7 million.

In the 118th Congress, Republicans remain the majority party in the House despite some departures.

In the Senate, Republicans hold 49 of the 100 seats, and Democrats have 47, with 4 independents.

Nevertheless, Democrats are considered the majority party because the four independent lawmakers—Sens. Angus King (I-Maine), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.), and Joe Manchin (I-W.Va)—caucus with the Democrats.

All 435 House seats and one-third of the Senate seats will be up for election in November.