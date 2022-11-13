Republicans And GOP-Leaning Independents Prefer DeSantis Over Trump In 2024: Poll

A new YouGov survey has found that 42% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents would prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over former President Trump as the party's 2024 presidential nominee.

Just 35% polled said they would prefer Trump over DeSantis.

That said, those who consider themselves "strong Republicans" were more likely to support a third Trump run (45%) over the Florida governor, while 43% said they would prefer DeSantis.

The difference was far more pronounced among the 'Republican-leaning' respondents, of which 45% preferred DeSantis vs. 21% for Trump. 38% of those who described themselves as "not very strong Republicans" prefer DeSantis, vs. 31% who picked Trump.

The poll comes after Trump lashed out at DeSantis following the governor's resounding midterm victory last week - cementing his position as a top GOP candidate to run against Trump in the 2024 GOP primaries.

Trump nicknamed DeSantis "Ron DeSanctimonious" during a rally last week, before going further and releasing a statement in which he took credit for DeSantis' political success.

The former president then suggested that he could share damaging private information about DeSantis "that won't be very flattering" if the Florida governor runs in 2024, and that DeSantis is actually a RINO.

"I think if he runs, he could hurt himself very badly," said Trump, adding "I know more about him than anybody — other than, perhaps, his wife."