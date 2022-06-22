Republicans Ask Capitol Police For Materials On Arrest Of Colbert Show Staffers

Authored by Mimi Nguyen Ly via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours)

Two House Republicans issued a letter to the U.S. Capitol Police requesting more details on the arrest of seven staffers from CBS’ “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) speaks at a news conference in Washington, on July 21, 2021. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The group was charged with illegal entry after hours, after they were found unescorted in an office building for the U.S. House of Representatives around 8:30 p.m. on June 16.

In a letter on Monday addressed to Thomas Manger, the U.S. Capitol Police chief, Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) requested materials they say would help them understand how the staffers could access the House office buildings after hours.

The congressmen requested all reports, witness statements, as well as all security footage and photographs related to the arrest of the seven staffers.

Davis, the ranking member of the Committee of House Administration, said in a Fox News broadcast on June 17 he had received information that staffers of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and reportedly Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.) were involved in allowing the Colbert show staffers into the building.

According to the version of events, Schiff’s office initially let the group into the Cannon House Office Building while a Jan. 6 committee hearing was underway. The U.S. Capitol Police removed them because they did not have proper press credentials. Later, a staffer with Auchincloss’s office let the group enter the Longworth House Office Building, which was nearby.

Spokespersons for Schiff and Auchincloss did not return queries from The Epoch Times.

“These individuals were arrested and charged with unlawful entry after causing ‘disturbances’ at the offices of several Republican members, including ‘banging’ on their office doors,” Jordan and Davis said in the letter (pdf).

The arrest happened near the offices of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Fox News reporter Chad Pergram previously reported.

Read more here...