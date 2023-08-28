Republicans In Nine Florida Counties Adopt Resolution Calling For Ban Of COVID Vaccines

Authored by T.J. Muscaro via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A movement is gaining momentum to pressure Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, county sheriffs, and the Florida Legislature to ban COVID-19 vaccines and all other mRNA vaccines in the state.

Republican executive committees in nine Florida counties—the local arms of the Republican Party of Florida—have adopted a resolution asking Mr. DeSantis and lawmakers to prohibit the sale and distribution of the vaccines in Florida.

The 83-page resolution also asks state Attorney General Ashley Moody to immediately seize all remaining vaccine supplies and conduct a forensic analysis of them.

The so-called "Ban the Jab" resolution adopted by the local Republican executive committees was written by psychotherapist Joseph Sansone.

It was adopted first by local-level GOP officials in Lee County, which includes Ft. Myers. It was then adopted by the committees in Collier, Lake, Santa Rosa, Seminole, St. Johns Hillsborough, and Brevard Counties. Franklin County became the ninth county to pass it on Aug. 19.

"On behalf of the preservation of the human race, the Lee County Republican Party calls upon Gov. DeSantis and the state legislature to prohibit the sale and distribution of Covid injections and all mRNA injections in the state of Florida, and for the state Attorney General to immediately seize all Covid injections and mRNA injections in the state of Florida and have a forensic analysis conducted," the committee said in voting to adopt the resolution.

The resolution includes more than 140 exhibits of evidence that the authors say point to the independent findings of biomedical professionals and others concerned about vaccines.

Accusations Against the Vaccine

The resolution adopted by GOP officials across the state includes a statement from Francis A. Boyle, the human rights lawyer and international law professor credited with writing the Biological Weapons and Anti-Terrorist Act of 1989. That legislation established the U.S. Code's current bioweapon definition.

Mr. Boyle described the vaccines as "COVID frankenshots" and alleged that they are "existentially dangerous to the

It also cites a coalition of 17,000 physicians and medical scientists gathered in May 2022 for what they called the Global COVID Summit.

That summit decided to "recognize that the disastrous COVID-19 public health policies imposed on doctors and our patients are the culmination of a corrupt medical alliance of pharmaceutical, insurance, and healthcare institutions, along with the financial trusts which control them.”

The resolution also cites the national Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which chronicles reports of adverse reactions to vaccines including COVID-19 vaccines.

Following the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, there was a reported 1,700 percent increase in VAERS reports and a 4,400 percent increase in reported "life-threatening conditions," according to Florida's own VAERS data.

In total, more than 41,000 adverse-effect VAERS reports were filed in Florida in 2021 and more than 9,000 in 2022.

The Governor's Actions

Mr. DeSantis, currently running for the Republican nomination for president, already has taken measures to push back against vaccine mandates in the state.

He persuaded the Florida Supreme Court to impanel a grand jury in December 2022 to determine if any crimes were committed during the vaccine’s rollout.

In May, he signed four medical freedom bills.

Senate Bill 252 prohibits discrimination based on vaccination status and bans vaccine passports.

House Bill 1387 bans gain-of-function research in the state of Florida.

Senate Bill 1580 guarantees freedom of speech protections for physicians and medical professionals, such as protection for whistleblowers and the ability to object to participating in any treatments.

And Senate Bill 238 link provides protection against discrimination based on health care choices by keeping any investigations on the matter confidential.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo has been critical of the federal government's pressure for citizens to submit to COVID-19 vaccines.

“Healthcare professionals should always communicate the risks of a medical intervention to their patients in a manner that is clinically appropriate and meets standards of ethical practice," he said during a round-table discussion with Mr. DeSantis in December 2022.

"President Biden and Big Pharma have completely prevented that from happening—it is wrong.

“With these new actions, we will shed light on the forces that have obscured truthful communication about the COVID-19 vaccines.”

Dan Berger contributed to this report.