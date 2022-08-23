Republicans Vow To Investigate Fauci Despite Convenient Retirement

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

After Anthony Fauci announced that he will retire right before the mid term elections, Republicans responded by asserting that his stepping down will not deter them from investigating his role in gain of function research that potentially led to the global COVID pandemic.

“Fauci’s resignation will not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic,” tweeted Senator Rand Paul, who has become Fauci’s arch nemesis through repeated questioning of Fauci’s obfuscation of the meaning of gain of function.

“He will be asked to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the lab leak,” Paul further noted.

Fauci’s resignation will not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic. He will be asked to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the lab leak. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 22, 2022

Paul’s comments come a day after he told reporters “I think most of the mainstream media has kept off of the airwaves a discussion of gain-of-function research or the origins of the virus, but we will get to the bottom of this,”

“It’s going to take control of committees,” Paul further noted, adding “I’ve talked to Jim Jordan and others about investigating this. I think there’s a great deal of interest in investigating the origins of the virus. I’m very interested in it, but it depends on elections. Elections have consequences. We’ll have to see what happens in November.”

Rand Paul: 'We will get to the bottom' of COVID-19's origins if GOP wins majority https://t.co/IOwkEndpN5 via @JustTheNews — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 21, 2022

In addition to Paul, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), ranking member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, released a press statement on Monday vowing to continue investigating Fauci, stating: “Retirement can’t shield Dr. Fauci from congressional oversight.”

Retirement can’t shield Dr. Fauci from congressional oversight.



The American people deserve transparency and accountability about how government officials used their taxpayer dollars, and @GOPoversight will deliver.



Discussed this and more on @foxandfriends👇 pic.twitter.com/deZtP2RJ5a — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) August 22, 2022

In addition , Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), the ranking member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in a Monday press release that, “We need answers to many questions around the government’s failed COVID-19 pandemic response, how this pandemic started, and his [Fauci’s] role in supporting taxpayer-funded risky research without proper oversight in China.”

Republican Study Committee chairman Jim Banks also tweeted, “Republicans must remain committed to holding Fauci accountable even after he steps down to make sure no one in his position ever abuses the public trust again.”

Republicans must remain committed to holding Fauci accountable even after he steps down to make sure no one in his position ever abuses the public trust again https://t.co/lakLRDYXLL — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) August 22, 2022

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., tweeted that Fauci retiring will not stop Republicans from “holding him accountable.”

So Dr. Fauci is stepping down in December.



That won’t stop a Republican Congress from telling the truth about his disastrous tenure and holding him accountable for the mistakes he made and the lies he told. — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) August 22, 2022

Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs slammed Fauci as “a coward” charged he is “conveniently resigning from his position in December before House Republicans have an opportunity to hold him accountable for destroying our country over these past three years.”

Make no mistake, my colleagues and I will hold Dr. Fauci accountable whether or not he remains in public office. https://t.co/gi6Lx0SnbQ — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) August 22, 2022

The media responses to Fauci’s announcement are telling, with those on the right, including Tucker Carlson denouncing Fauci’s lies over gain of function, and his “megalomania” streak:

On the flip side, Rachel Maddow gushed over Fauci, declaring that he is “a singular figure in American history and in American public service. There has never been anyone else like him, and there never will be again.”

* * *

