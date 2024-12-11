Reuters Fact-Checks Babylon Bee Article Stating 'Allahu Akbar' Has Replaced 'Cheerio Mate' As UK's Favored Farewell

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Reuters is at it again with their team of ‘fact checkers’. They’re targeting The Babylon Bee, a satirical website, over an article that states the most favoured farewell in the UK, ‘cheerio mate’ has been replaced with ‘Allahu Akbar.’

The humorous satire piece states, “A recent poll conducted by the University of Oxford just revealed that ‘Allahu Akbar’ has officially replaced ‘Cheerio, mate!’ as the most popular greeting in the UK,” adding that experts called the results of the “survey” a “flippin’ landslide, old bean.”

Kyle Mann, the Editor-in-Chief of the Babylon Bee, shared the lunacy on X, noting that “Reuters fact-checkers reached out for comment on our Babylon Bee story about ‘Allahu Akbar’ replacing ‘Cheerio Mate’ in the UK. I tried to help them out.”Mann then shared screenshots of the ridiculous message he was sent by Reuters

Reuters fact-checkers reached out for comment on our @TheBabylonBee story about 'Allahu Akbar' replacing 'Cheerio Mate' in the UK. I tried to help them out. pic.twitter.com/obHm9qB7cG — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) December 9, 2024

The message reads “I’m contacting you from the fact-checking desk at Reuters. We investigate false and misleading claims spreading on social media. Our fact checks can help curb the circulation of misinformation.”

By going after satire, OK.

The message continues, “We’re currently looking into a claim that, sharing a Babylon Bee article, says “Allahu Akbar” has officially replaced “Cheerio, mate!” as the most popular greeting in the UK. I have pasted it below for your convenience.”

“We plan to write a fact check to set the record straight. It’s clearly a satirical article but I am reaching out to you should you wish to challenge this or comment in the fact-check article. Please get in touch if you would like to,” it ridiculously adds.

If it’s “clearly a satirical article” why are they wasting time ‘fact checking’ it?

If it said that “Praise Jesus” had replaced “cheerio mate,” would they fact check that? Probably not.

Mann shared a screenshot of his hilarious response, as he told the self appointed arbiters of truth that “This story is true. We stand by its factual accuracy 100%” and then signed the email “Allahu Akbar.”

The whole point of the satirical story was as a comment on the fact that the most common name in England for boys is now Muhammad.

People who work for Reuters are not stupid. They understand what satire is, but they are still engaged on their obsessive quest to label everything that they dislike as “misinformation,” betraying the fact that they are censorious partisan activists.

No, I definitely melted it down 1000% pic.twitter.com/20R38Qgk5B — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2024

If you want to go down a rabbit hole with the Reuters fact checking team start here and see how long it takes before you encounter the Southern Poverty Law Center and George Soros. It’s about three or four clicks.

Reuters understands it's satire, but doesn't understand it's stupid to fact check satire. — Hummingbirder 🇺🇸🏈🌰🐊 (@Humming_birder) December 9, 2024

“It’s clearly a satirical article” but fact-check The Babylon Bee we must. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/s1hLsP4VJy — 5th Gen AZ Family (@bullfrog35) December 9, 2024

"We know it's satire, but we're going to dishonestly act like it's not." –@Reuters fact checkers — Jeff Blakley (@JeffBlakley2) December 10, 2024

it’s clearly satirical but we have to check authenticity. That's more unwell than Orwell but still an absurd reach out. — Pirsig's Pilgrimage (@GuyRochford) December 9, 2024

So are they saying they understand it's satire, but are challenging it anyway because they don't think you should joke about it? I'm not sure wtf they are saying — The_Hubris_Filled_Moron 🇺🇲 (@Manny_Ribera__) December 9, 2024

You should email him about a story you're doing on fact checkers. You realize they take their job seriously, but you're going to be writing a parody and wanted to see if he had any quotes you could include. — Jeremy E. Neuman (@JerOHMee) December 9, 2024

