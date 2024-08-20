RFK Jr Campaign Mulling "Joining Forces With Trump" Because We 'Run The Risk Of Enabling A Harris/Walz Presidency'

Just days after refuting reports that RFK Jr approached Harris for a cabinet position, his running mate, Nicole Shanahan just dropped a bombshell during a podcast that could change the race considerably.

Appearing on the 'Impact Theory' podcast (that was filmed yesterday), Shanahan said they are debating whether to stay in the race or drop out and join forces with Trump:

“There’s two options that we're looking at... ...and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and Waltz presidency because we draw more votes from Trump. Or we walk away right now and join forces with with Donald Trump and explain to our base why we're making this decision.”

Shanahan is clearly disillusioned at the anti-democratic methods that the Democratic Party have pulled to stall RFK Jr's progress:

"...the DNC made it impossible for us... ...they have banned us, shadow-banned us. kept us off stages. manipulated polls. used lawfare against us. sued us in every possible State. They've even planted insiders into our campaign to disrupt it, and to create actual legal issues for us. I mean the extent by which the sabotage they've unleashed upon us is mindblowing. I mean we're still learning new ways that they have sabotaged us. I really wanted a fair shot at this election and I believed in the America that I a little girl pledged an allegiance to..."

The full podcast is viewable here...