RFK Jr. Renews Plea For Secret Service Protection After Second Stalker Arrest

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose father and uncle were assassinated over politics, has renewed his call for the Biden administration to provide him with Secret Service protection after a man was arrested twice in the same day for scaling the fence of Kennedy's Los Angeles home on Oct. 25.

Kennedy has been twice refused by DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

"It’s not right for the President to provide protection to his family and political favorites while denying it to political rivals. During his first week as Attorney General, my father assembled all the DOJ’s senior prosecutors to tell them that he would not tolerate any politicization of law enforcement," Kennedy wrote on X last week.

President Biden displays a bust of my father in the oval office, but he seems to have forgotten this critical tenet of American democracy. During his administration, we’ve seen the wholesale corruption of federal law-enforcement agencies to censor criticism of White House… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 27, 2023

The incident comes roughly a month after an armed man posing as a US Marshall was arrested at a Los Angeles event.

Kennedy made a third request for protection in an Oct. 25 letter to Mayorkas, detailing the September 15 incident, as well as the Oct. 25 incident involving a man named Jonathan Macht.

Mr. Macht, 28, was arrested on the morning of Oct. 25 at Mr. Kennedy’s Los Angeles property after being detained by the candidate’s security detail. He climbed a fence and asked to see Mr. Kennedy, according to the LAPD. Authorities said the man was taken into custody at a nearby police station where he was cited for trespassing and then released. Police said he returned to Mr. Kennedy’s home and was arrested at 5:45 p.m. for violating a protective order. He is being held on $30,000 bail. Mr. Macht is known to the U.S. Secret Service and Mr. Kennedy’s security Gavin de Becker and Associates (GDBA), Mr. Kennedy’s campaign said. “GDBA had notified the Secret Service about this specific obsessed individual several times in recent months, and shared alarming communications he has sent to the candidate,” according to the press release. -Epoch Times

"After being released from police custody, the man immediately returned to Kennedy's residence and was arrested again. The candidate was home at the time of both arrests," Kennedy's campaign said in a statement.

Not the norm...

While the law dictates that all major presidential candidates and their spouses must be protected within 120 days of an election, history reveals that several have received Secret Service detail much further out than that - with Obama receiving it 551 days before an election, Trump and Ben Carson receiving it a year before the 2016 election (when Trump was a 'joke' candidate), and Ted Kennedy receiving it 410 days before the 1979 election.

The 2024 election is currently 370 days away.

5) Barack Obama was provided Secret Service protection 551 days before Election Day in 2007https://t.co/O1q4KEazOl — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 29, 2023

7) Ted Kennedy was provided Secret Service protection 410 days before Election Day in 1979https://t.co/1QXvEqLG5D — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) July 29, 2023

It doesn't take too much tinfoil to conclude that Kennedy is being denied because it would legitimize his candidacy, splitting the Democrat vote, and handing the 2024 election to Donald Trump.