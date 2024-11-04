RFK Jr Says Trump Plans To Remove Fluoride From American Drinking Water

The debate over the forced medication of the American population by the government is a long standing conflict. Today it is more important than ever after the draconian efforts of Democrats to create a path to forced covid vaccinations using economic coercion. The fight over experimental mRNA vaccines and vaccine passports has had an interesting side effect - The public is now motivated to question many other medical mandates and FDA standards with suspicious origins.

Water fluoridation is one of those standards.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, now part of Donald Trump's campaign dream team, is to be put in charge of US health initiatives should Trump win the election this week. Kennedy's secondary career focus (beyond politics) has been exposing faulty medical establishment practices and food industry corruption. He was a stalwart opponent of covid mandates and forced vaccination attempts and it's fair to say he is widely hated by the government funded medical elite and the media.

Kennedy announced this week that he has turned his sights on water fluoridation, and says Donald Trump plans to set policies in motion to end fluoridation if he returns to office.

On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water. Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease. President… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 2, 2024

Fluoridation of the US water supply has been a key battleground since it began in 1945. The practice was not widely accepted by the scientific community or the dental community back then, but that was before government manipulation of medical and scientific research through subsidies became a standard.

After a few decades of indoctrination in universities and the growing habit of the medical community to police its own when it comes to investigating certain subjects, very few researchers had the courage to publish evidence contrary to the narrative that fluoride in the water supply was anything other safe.

To question fluoride treatment is almost as taboo as questioning climate change if you are a scientist. It's just not done, but that attitude is completely contrary to the scientific method. Try to study the subject online and most search engines will bury you in hundreds of "Fact Check" articles claiming that questioning fluoridation is pure conspiracy theory.

The early days of mass fluoride medication are as shady as any conspiracy could possibly be. Rumors of fluoride testing on unwilling subjects by the Third Reich and the Soviets abound, but there is little concrete evidence to confirm the claims that this was done to "control the population." The Soviets did in fact pass a directive in the 1960s for mass fluoridation of the water supply, and this ended in the 1990s. The reason why is not officially admitted.

The theory was that the chemical caused docile behavior and reduced IQ, making the population easier for the elites to manage.

Here are the facts:

1) Fluoride (or sodium fluoride) is a toxic chemical byproduct of the aluminum and fertilizer industry often used in rat poison. It is also a cumulative agent, which means it continues to collect in the human body over time when ingested.

2) Initially, these industries pumped fluoride gases into the air, causing health concerns and lawsuits. This forced the manufacturers to capture the gases and reduce them down to a chemical sludge. This is then distilled into a powder which makes it easier to contain and transport. The problem was, the chemical was expensive to dispose of safely under environmental protocols.

3) Trace elements of natural fluoride already exist in many water supplies. In some places with higher fluoride content in ground water in the early 1900s, residents were found to suffer from a condition called "brown teeth". Scientists found that people with brown teeth also had lower instances of cavities. Eventually a correlation to fluoride was established by a man named Trendley H. Dean.

4) Dean, a dentist and scientist, ultimately led the charge for mass fluoridation in US cities. Another entity also lobbied the government for mass fluoridation: Aluminum giant Alcoa.

5) And here's where it gets shady - Trendley Dean worked for the NIH and the Public Health Service, which was run by Andrew Mellon.

6) Wealthy elitist Andrew Mellon, a founder of ALCOA and one of its major stockholders, was the U.S. Treasury Secretary from 1921-1932, when the PHS was still a division of the Treasury Department. It was therefore Mellon’s PHS that ordered Dean to study fluoride in the first place. In other words, Mellon and Alcoa had Dean conjure up the very studies that would change fluoride from a toxic waste into a public health miracle.

7) This is yet another example of the revolving door between corporations and government health agencies.

8) Not only did industry magnates no longer have to pay for expensive chemical disposal for fluoride, they stood to make millions selling the poison to the government for water treatment. After that, the medical community (under Mellon) hyped up fluoridation as a magical cure for bad teeth.

9) Dozens of recent studies now confirm what many people suspected decades ago: Fluoride does in fact decrease IQ. Children are especially vulnerable. It is also proven to cause weaker bones, thyroid problems and a host of neurological issues. Several published articles have postulated that fluoride could be producing alterations in mitochondrial DNA; mitochondrial DNA has many implications in various mental disorders.

10) Federal Courts have ruled against the EPA in the forced fluoridation of water. They have ordered officials to take action over concerns about potential health risks from currently recommended levels of fluoride in the American drinking water supply.

11) Trendley Dean claimed that tooth decay was reduced by 60% in his studies on fluoride. More recent studies claim a more modest 15% to 25% reduction.

12) Around 70% of US communities fluoridate. Communities that have stopped fluoridation have not experienced a significant increase in dental decay.

Even if fluoride does have legitimate value as a treatment for tooth decay, this is ultimately irrelevant. The dangers involved in using the toxic chemical in public water far outweigh the potential benefits. The suspicious history of the practice also needs to be investigated. It is better to err on the side of caution and not lace our water supply with an industrial waste product.

Plenty of alternatives exist in our modern era for healthy teeth. Beyond that, the government should not be given authority to mass medicate the population. Politicians are not qualified enough or trustworthy enough to make such decisions. Ask yourself, is the government really that concerned about your teeth, or is something else going on?