Rice Is Now Killing The Planet, Apparently

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023 - 09:00 AM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Getty Images / Kinga Krzeminska

Now it is firmly ensconced among the climate change cult that eating meat is killing the planet and you must ‘eat ze bugs’, the same people have a new target, rice.

“Rice cannot be ignored.”

The Food and Agriculture Organization notes that “Rice is one of the most important staple foods in the world. Over 50 percent of the world population depends on rice for about 80 percent of its food requirements. About 95 percent of the global output of rice is produced and consumed in developing countries.”

What is this really about?

