Rick Wilson 'Confederate Cooler' And Wife's Racist Tweets Go Viral After GOP Strategist Self-Owns

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 06/17/2020 - 16:45

GOP strategist Rick Wilson - principal of the "Lincoln Project" group of never-Trump Republicans that recently tried tying the Confederate flag to Trump in a new ad - has some explaining to do.

Wilson - a rabid neocon and Russia conspiracy theorist who ridiculed Trump supporters as illiterate rednecks, suggested putting anti-vaxxers in "re-education camps," and once asked pundit Ann Coulter if Trump 'pays her more for anal' -  owned himself earlier this week when he tried to 'cancel' Domino's Pizza over a PR Twitter exchange the company had with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in 2012.

Dominoes responded: "Welp. It's unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that's 2020 for ya."

So after Rick delved into ancient tweets to play 'cancel' with Dominoes, conservative voice Caleb Hull did a little digging on his own - and found a 2014 Instagram photo Wilson posted of his family on a boat, featuring a confederate flag ice chest.

Hull was promptly blocked:

Hull then discovered that Wilson's wife also posted the chest - which reads "The South Will Rise Again" on top.

When asked for comment, Wilson's wife Molly responded "Fuck off."

Molly then 'rage DMed' Hull and lied - claiming the photo of the cooler was fake. She then claimed that the cooler never belonged to them, and suggested that it was her son's.

And now Molly's racist tweets have surfaced:

She's also got no problem attacking President Trump's son, Barron:

Or cracking gay jokes:

For what it's worth, Rick and Molly seem like a great match.

