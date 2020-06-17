Rick Wilson 'Confederate Cooler' And Wife's Racist Tweets Go Viral After GOP Strategist Self-Owns

GOP strategist Rick Wilson - principal of the "Lincoln Project" group of never-Trump Republicans that recently tried tying the Confederate flag to Trump in a new ad - has some explaining to do.

Wilson - a rabid neocon and Russia conspiracy theorist who ridiculed Trump supporters as illiterate rednecks, suggested putting anti-vaxxers in "re-education camps," and once asked pundit Ann Coulter if Trump 'pays her more for anal' - owned himself earlier this week when he tried to 'cancel' Domino's Pizza over a PR Twitter exchange the company had with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany in 2012.

Dominoes responded: "Welp. It's unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that's 2020 for ya."

So after Rick delved into ancient tweets to play 'cancel' with Dominoes, conservative voice Caleb Hull did a little digging on his own - and found a 2014 Instagram photo Wilson posted of his family on a boat, featuring a confederate flag ice chest.

Hull was promptly blocked:

HAHA he blocked me after this pic.twitter.com/juXBJy8FeO — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2020

Hull then discovered that Wilson's wife also posted the chest - which reads "The South Will Rise Again" on top.

“THE SOUTH WILL RISE AGAIN” is what the cooler says on the top. Great work @MSNBC this is your hero. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2020

When asked for comment, Wilson's wife Molly responded "Fuck off."

Hi @TheRickWilson, I know you’re desperately deleting pictures of your confederate “THE SOUTH WITH RISE AGAIN” cooler you have, but it looks like you missed one.



That thing goes everywhere with you, huh? pic.twitter.com/LjxRP6jt2Y — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2020

Molly then 'rage DMed' Hull and lied - claiming the photo of the cooler was fake. She then claimed that the cooler never belonged to them, and suggested that it was her son's.

OH, YOU THOUGHT THIS SAGA WAS OVER? NOPEEEEE



Rick Wilson’s wife continued to DM me then admitting that the photo of the confederate cooler was *NOT* fake as she previously claimed.



After I responded, she blocked me. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/ew53fsBBsN — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 17, 2020

And now Molly's racist tweets have surfaced:

Hey @TheRickWilson - Do you and your wife usually use the term "negro" to describe black Americans? Perhaps while sitting on your "South Will Rise Again" confederate flag cooler?



Not very woke! #RacistRickWlson https://t.co/6MyWlxeiDr pic.twitter.com/WsEyVuHl0J — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 17, 2020

Your racist wife loves the Mexicans, @TheRickWilson .... but probably just the ones that she puts to work in her garden. https://t.co/tlyycjNLZm pic.twitter.com/gXy1gnUXtA — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 17, 2020

She's also got no problem attacking President Trump's son, Barron:

I don’t like bringing spouses / families into political warfare. However, since @TheRickWilson’s white trash wife went after Barron Trump, her racist & homophobic ass is fair game. pic.twitter.com/c8BKGE2G9h — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 17, 2020

Or cracking gay jokes:

For what it's worth, Rick and Molly seem like a great match.

Meanwhile, for anyone interested in how monumentally wrong Wilson has been over the last four years, click into this thread below: