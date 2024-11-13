print-icon
print-icon

RINOs Keep Senate As Thune Beats Rick Scott To Replace McConnell

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

President Trump's mandate just got a little more complicated, as longtime never-Trumper John Thune (R-SD) was just elected Senate majority leader, setting the stage for him to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), the longest-serving GOP leader who has held the top spot for the past 18 years.

Thune, the Senate GOP whip and the #2 ranking member since 2019, largely managed operation of the Senate floor since McConnell suffered a concussion in 2023.

As Axios notes, Thune's win "is a victory for the post-Trump establishment," as he's "not a natural, true-believer Trump guy like Rick Scott and his supporters are."

Several of Trump's most prominent supporters, including Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson and RFK Jr. had endorsed Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) in the race.

John Cornyn, an underdog to Thune, ended up finishing in a close second.

Needless to say, things just got more complicated for MAGA...

0
Loading...