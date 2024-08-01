Riots Erupt In England After Teenage Child Of Migrants Goes On Stabbing Spree

Twenty years ago such an incident would be widely regarded in the UK and Europe as a terrorist attack. In the woke haze of 2024, though, the 17-year-old child of Rwandan migrants who went on a stabbing spree at a kids dance recital in the town of Southport, England is treated as a run-of-the-mill criminal. The response from the British public is one of rage as riots erupt across the country.

Following a long running pattern of information suppression when it comes to migrant crimes, very little data has been released by authorities concerning the attacker's background or possible motives. What is known is that despite leaving three dead children and ten others injured in the streets of Southport, journalists have sought to humanize the attacker, likely because of his Rwandan migrant family.

UK officials have adopted a blackout policy on migrant violence (including the children of migrants who tend to be more easily radicalized) and have even launched programs to gaslight the public into accepting these tragedies as the new normal; a matter that needs to be embraced with quiet compassion.

After the stabbing, apparent false reports of the perpetrator being a Muslim migrant named Ali Al-Shakati appeared to originate from a July 29 article on the website “Channel 3 Now” that was later updated to remove in-text references to “Ali Al-Shakati.” The media has "fact checked" this report dishonestly - They state that the real attacker was born in the UK, but they initially refrained from mentioning his family's migrant background or his ideological influences. The chances are high that this information will never be willingly released to the public should it put the UK government's open border agenda at risk.

Political leaders and various news platforms are already painting the alleged perpetrator and his family in the best possible light; describing them as "quiet and pleasant" and the attacker as a "loner from a nice family." This kind of velvet glove approach is never afforded to white, male and British people accused of criminal acts. In fact, activist Tommy Robinson was recently arrested and charged under UK terror provisions for nothing more than showing a movie at a patriot rally, but the guy who masked up to plan and execute a mass stabbing of British children will not be treated as a terrorist.

The narrative is being established that the murders have nothing to do with his migrant or ideological background and are a product of "mental instability." If ideological leanings are admitted then the citizenry may demand that migrants be removed, and thus the Cloward-Piven strategy in play in the UK would be undermined.

The core problem with the mass importation of aliens from third-world societies is that they often regard extreme violence as the first solution to any given problem. Brutality in these cultures is normal and accepted. Personal disputes are handled with machetes and the spilling of blood, not debates or even a fair fight. There is no expectation of honor when it comes to the targeting of innocents; this is not a root principle of third-world zealots.

The more western nations are saturated with the global dregs, the more often these kinds of devastating attacks will occur. Until, eventually, the indigenous public becomes fed up and takes to the streets to rid their communities of the threat.