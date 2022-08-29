There Will Be 'Riots In The Streets' If Trump Is Prosecuted: Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says there will "literally be riots in the street" if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted in the wake of the Aug. 8 raid of his Mar-a-Lago compound.

"Most Republicans — including me — believe when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him," Graham told Fox News' "Sunday Night in America."

"There is a double standard when it comes to Trump," he continued, invoking the lack of a raid, or prosecution, when it came to obvious lawbreaking by Hunter Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

"And I’ll say this, if there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle … there will be riots in the streets," he told host and former Congressman Trey Gowdy, adding that he's "never been more worried about the law in politics as I am right now."

"How can you tell a conservative Republican that the system works when it comes to Trump?" Graham asked, noting that the DOJ's sham probe into the Russiagate hoax was a "joke of an investigation" in which "people lied and manipulated the evidence."

"Look at what happened to Hunter Biden. They gave him a complete pass, apparently. And social media outlets in this country suppressed information that could have mattered," Graham continued, according to the Fox News.

"And if they try to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after Hillary Clinton set up a server in her basement — there literally will be riots in the street."

