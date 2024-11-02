Ron Paul "Revolution" Reignites After Elon Musk Asks Libertarian Legend To Join Department Of Gov't Efficiency

With just two days left before the presidential election, Libertarians are waking up Saturday to a bunch of buzz on X about a potential "Ron Paul Revolution" in the White House—only possible if Donald Trump wins next week.

On Friday evening, AFpost wrote on X, "Ron Paul says he wants to join Elon Musk to cut government waste in second Trump administration."

Musk chimed in on X: "It would be great to have Ron Paul as part of the Department of Government Efficiency!"

Ron Paul responded: "I'd be happy to talk with you about it, Elon."

X users instantly went bananas on the prospect that Musk would give Ron Paul a role in the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, only if Trump wins.

For months, Musk and Trump have been discussing DOGE, which the billionaire would serve as "Secretary of Cost-Cutting" - a government agency that doesn't exist yet... Musk would basically take his skills as a successful manager - in which he slashed 80% of the Twitter workforce a few years ago to make the 'free speech' social media platform operate more efficiently.

In August, Musk said the goal of DOGE was to cut wasteful spending by the federal government and roll back massive regulations that stifle the economy.

Musk recently said DOGE could identify "at least $2 trillion in cuts" as part of a formal review of federal agencies. This would also mean tens of thousands of job cuts—if not more—across the federal government.

Just imagine if Trump wins, Musk and Ron Paul would wind down unneeded federal agencies like a scene from Argentina's Javier Milei.

You hear that, Libertarian...

Deal of a lifetime.

If you buy one Donald Trump before Tues they are throwing in one Ron Paul on top of an Elon Musk run (DOGE) Department of Government Efficiency



This is a deal of a lifetime folks.



And Libertarians, even Trump's VP JD Vance, is coming around to Ron Paul's argument on the Federal Reserve.

Ron Paul had fun on X in the overnight hours.

Delayed over the years ... but now entirely possible.

For decades, Ron Paul has proposed a smaller government by eliminating several wasteful federal agencies, ending foreign wars, eliminating taxes on capital gains and dividends, eliminating the estate tax, and—everyone's favorite—abolishing the Federal Reserve.

This has become true over the years.

The only problem is when federal government spending accounts for 22.7% of the US GDP (in fiscal year 2023), reducing this spending could spark a recession. However, if Trump wins, DOGE could be messaged to the American people as a way to curb sky-high inflation sparked by disastrous 'Bidenomics.'