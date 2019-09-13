Ron Paul: Will Another John Bolton Replace John Bolton?

Bolton may be gone, but Boltonism lives on.

Those believing that the end of Bolton would signal a return to the foreign policy of candidate Donald Trump, however, may be disappointed.

President Trump has appointed Charles Kupperman to temporary fill in for John Bolton as National Security Advisor. Kupperman is one of Bolton’s closest friends and allies in Washington. Plus – What have we learned since 9/11? Tune in to today’s Ron Paul Liberty Report:

According to CNN, the following have been mentioned as possible candidates to replace Bolton as national security adviser:

Brian Hook, US Special Representative for Iran and senior policy adviser to Mike Pompeo

Ricky Waddell, Major General in the US Army Reserve who served a year as Trump's Deputy National Security Adviser to Trump

Steve Biegun, US Special Representative to North Korea

Rob Blair, national security adviser to acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney

Richard Grenell, US ambassador to Germany

Pete Hoekstra, US ambassador to the Netherlands

Keith Kellogg, national security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence

Douglas Macgregor, retired US Army Colonel

Jack Keane, retired four-star general

Fred Fleitz, former chief of staff to Bolton at NSC

CNN further reports on Thursday that the administration is considering "double-tapping" Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for national security adviser.

"Under this scenario, the country's top diplomat would absorb the national security adviser role and do both jobs, according to a senior administration official and a source familiar with the possibilities," report adds.