Roy Moore Awarded Over $8 Million In Defamation Case

Roy Moore, a former Republican sheriff and US Senate candidate, has been awarded $8.2 million in a defamation case against a super political action committee (PAC) during his failed 2017 US Senate bid in Alabama.

In a 30-second advertisement that ran nearly 1,000 times on local television networks, the 'Senate Majority PAC' accused Moore of "soliciting sex from young girls" at a mall, based on a report from the New American Journal - which cited anonymous sources - and later admitted that it was inaccurately reported.

"I feel this is vindication and I give thanks to Almighty God and the jurors in this case for a great victory over our corrupt political system," Moore said in a statement.

Moore was accused of sexually abusing four girls 40 years ago - one of whom, Debbie Gibson, worked as a sign language interpreter for Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, and actively campaigned for Moore’s Democrat opponent, Doug Jones.

Another Moore accuser, Leigh Corfman, claimed “several pastors at various churches made sexual advances at her.” This 3x divorcee who has also filed for bankruptcy three times.

Posts on Moore's FB page indicate that Corfman, has claimed several pastors at various churches made sexual advances at her. — James Hirsen (@thejimjams) November 10, 2017

Moore lost his bid for the Senate by around 21,000 votes.