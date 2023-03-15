Rumors Swirl Over Which Biden Family Member Got Cut Of $3M CCP-Linked Wire

Washington DC is abuzz with speculation over which Biden family member got a cut of a $3 million wire transfer to Hunter Biden associate John "Rob" Walker, just weeks after Joe Biden was no longer Vice President in 2017.

According to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) - who last week said that evidence of CCP money flowing to the Biden family was "as bad as we thought," - revealed that bank records obtained via a subpoena have implicated a "new Biden family member" in the ongoing investigation into the first family's finances.

Comer told Fox News that Walker received a $3 million wire from two individuals tied to the Chinese Communist Party, which he then divvied up between Biden family members.

"The very next day after that wire was received, the Walker account started transferring money into three different Biden family members’ accounts, including a new Biden family member that’s never before been identified as someone being involved in the influence-peddling scheme," Comer told host Sean Hannity (as part of several recent interviews on the network).

Rep. James Comer: Newly Subpoenaed Records Reveal $3 mill Wire Transfer to Hunter Biden



“…they got a $3 million wire two months after Joe Biden left office… then the very next day, from that account… they started wiring money to Biden family members, plural.”@RepJamesComer pic.twitter.com/K7ywkZTK0m — UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat) March 14, 2023

According to Comer, GOP investigators are curious about what work Biden family members performed in exchange for the money Walker disbursed. Comer added that the $3 million wire transfer was "just the first wire that we’ve actually been able to obtain bank records on. There are many, many more."

More on Rob Walker...

In brief, Hunter laundered money through Walker's bank account and emailed Walker days before a $3 million wire from the CCP-linked firm hit Walker's account: 'Can you do another 20 to my account pls'.@MarcoPolo501c3https://t.co/NxeO18QDk8 pic.twitter.com/VmmRa26yOh — UngaTheGreat (@UngaTheGreat) March 14, 2023

"The media says, ‘Well, this is a Hunter Biden investigation.’ This is an investigation of Joe Biden. And we’re investigating the Biden family and again, after this new batch of information, it expands," Comer told "America's Newsroom."

"There are more family members involved in this than just the president’s son. And what they’ve said in the media, ‘Oh, this was for business.’ We can’t identify any business. It appears it went into their personal account," Comer continued, adding that he thinks that the Biden family was running an influence-peddling operation as unregistered foreign agents.

In his 2020 book, “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite,” investigative journalist Peter Schweizer highlighted four Biden family members in addition to Hunter who have apparently profited off their family name, as well as the connections Joe Biden has made during his nearly 50 years in politics. Schweizer highlighted first brother James Biden’s work with HillStone International, a subsidiary of construction management firm Hill International. James Biden, according to Schweizer, joined the firm as an executive vice president just three weeks after HillStone International president Kevin Justice visited the White House in November 2010 and met with an adviser to then-Vice President Joe Biden. -NY Post

So, everything they accused the Trump family of doing?