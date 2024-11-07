print-icon
print-icon

'Russia, Russia, Russia' Again: Bob Woodward Claims Trump Being 'Blackmailed' By Putin

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Who could have seen this coming?

Less than 24 hours after Trump won the national election in a red sweep landslide victory, none other than Watergater Bob Woodward is trotted out on to CNN to claim that Putin might be "blackmailing" the former President.

"There are lots of things to watch in what is the new Trump administration, I just want to cite one of them," Woodward told Anderson Cooper.

"That is the relationship Trump has with Putin," the 'journalist' stated, adding that he talked to Trump's former DNI Dan Coats, asking him what's going on with Trump and Putin's relationship; to which Woodward claims Coats replied:

"It's so close, it seems like it might be blackmail."

Woodward went on stammering through an apparent script he was reading that "Putin is planning to do what he did in the first term. His plan is to play Trump."

"There is much to watch, particularly in that relationship."

Watch the interview here:

Social media was, shall we say, less than impressed by Woodward's apparent 'journalism':

Are we seriously going to do this again!??

0
Loading...