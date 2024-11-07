'Russia, Russia, Russia' Again: Bob Woodward Claims Trump Being 'Blackmailed' By Putin

Who could have seen this coming?

Less than 24 hours after Trump won the national election in a red sweep landslide victory, none other than Watergater Bob Woodward is trotted out on to CNN to claim that Putin might be "blackmailing" the former President.

"There are lots of things to watch in what is the new Trump administration, I just want to cite one of them," Woodward told Anderson Cooper.

"That is the relationship Trump has with Putin," the 'journalist' stated, adding that he talked to Trump's former DNI Dan Coats, asking him what's going on with Trump and Putin's relationship; to which Woodward claims Coats replied:

"It's so close, it seems like it might be blackmail."

Woodward went on stammering through an apparent script he was reading that "Putin is planning to do what he did in the first term. His plan is to play Trump."

"There is much to watch, particularly in that relationship."

Watch the interview here:

Bob Woodward: Trump's former DNI Dan Coats tells me Putin might be "blackmailing" Trump pic.twitter.com/PaVyratLJ6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 7, 2024

Social media was, shall we say, less than impressed by Woodward's apparent 'journalism':

Woodward is not a journalist. He’s an intelligence community operative. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 7, 2024

Yeah, it is pretty much just like the first Trump presidency. Putin blackmailed Trump into sanctioning Russia and blocking his pipeline. Apparently this Putin guy just isn't very bright. I'm just sayin... — .𝕩𝕏 SJV 𝕏𝕩. (@sjvsworldtour) November 7, 2024

They will say anything.

They lie with impunity. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) November 7, 2024

Why do they keep putting these decrepit old bastards on TV? Oh I know, because they will say whatever they are told to say because they don’t care… They are old. — Justin van Sant (@justinvansant) November 7, 2024

Andnhere we go. Two days from the election and we are already getting russia russia russia from democrats — Mike Ray (@MikeRay_22) November 7, 2024

Are we seriously going to do this again!??