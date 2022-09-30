India, China, Brazil Abstain From UN Vote Condemning Russian Annexation

Russia on Friday vetoed a Western bid to condemn its annexations of four occupied Ukrainian regions following controversial referendums - and while this move was expected from the Kremlin, China, India, Brazil and Gabon abstained.

#Breaking



India abstains in the US/Albania-sponsored draft resolution at the UNSC against Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories.



Of 15 votes-

1 against: Russia

4 abstain: India, China, Brazil, Gabon

10 For the resolution



Draft not adopted as Russia wielded its veto. pic.twitter.com/i7uUy2jw70 — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) September 30, 2022

Russia's veto came after the United States and Ukraine co-sponsored the resolution hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow would take over areas of Ukraine seized during the invasion following referendums organized by the Kremlin.

"This is exactly what the Security Council was made to do. Defend sovereignty, protect territorial integrity, promote peace and security," said US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, adding "The United Nations was built on an idea that never again would one country be allowed to take another's territory by force."

Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said that it was unprecedented to try and condemn a permanent member of the Security Council.

"Do you seriously expect Russia to consider and support such a draft? And if not, then it turns out that you are intentionally pushing us to use the right of the veto in order to then wax lyrical about the fact that Russia abuses this right," he said.





Read more at: This is exactly what the Security Council was made to do. Defend sovereignty, protect territorial integrity, promote peace and security,Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/unsc-res…





Read more at: This is exactly what the Security Council was made to do. Defend sovereignty, protect territorial integrity, promote peace and security,Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/international/world-news-politics/unsc-res…