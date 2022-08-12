Salman Rushdie Attacked, Stabbed On Stage While Giving A Speech

Author Salman Rushdie, who for the past multiple decades has faced death threats from Iran's top Islamic clerics, has been attacked on stage in New York Friday just before he was set to give a lecture.

"An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and begin punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced," AP reports. "The 75-year-old author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained."

Salman Rushdie in 2018, via Sky News

Few details were given as to his condition in the immediate aftermath, though the AP eyewitness suggests he's in serious condition after being rushed to the hospital. Blood could be seen splattered on a back wall where Rushdie was standing.

Early reports say he was stabbed in the neck, according to a police statement, but no details on his condition were given.

"Rushdie was quickly surrounded by a small group of people who held up his legs, presumably to send more blood to his chest," the AP continues. "Hundreds of people in the audience gasped at the sight of the attack and were then evacuated."

Starting in 1989, Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for Rushie's death over his controversial book, "The Satanic Verses". The 1988 novel by the British-Indian writer became more famous as the controversy around it grew. It is a fictional account of an alternative history of the Islamic prophet Muhammad which much of the Muslim world deemed blasphemy.

NOW - Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage in New York.pic.twitter.com/qFmYE6BC5E — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 12, 2022

In recent years the bounty has been raised to over $3 million, Iranian state media sources have previously reported, which was mostly raised by a religious foundation with ties to the government. On an official level, Tehran has of late tried to downplay and distance itself from the prior anti-Rushdie fatwa. Over the many years he's been subject of several failed assassination plots.

The at this point unidentified attacker is reported to be in NYPD custody.

Rushdie was seen being life-flighted from the venue, condition unknown...

Salman Rushdie was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter.

Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed after taking stage at a Chautauqua Institute event.



This man has been detained by police.-#NYPD#SalmanRushdie #Newyork pic.twitter.com/M2xt3nicbh — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) August 12, 2022

However, the current Supreme Leader repeated and reaffirmed the original fatwa as recently as 2019.

I hope Salman Rushdie is okay. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 12, 2022

developing...