Salvini: "Will Opposing Illegal Immigration Be Declared A Thought-Crime Too?"

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has spoken out on the dire state of free speech in the UK, asking how long it is before opposing illegal immigration becomes a thought crime too.

In the aftermath of the UK riots, dozens if not hundreds of people have now been arrested over social media posts commenting on the unrest.

In some cases, these have included violent threats or incited violence against others.

However, other examples have been patently ludicrous, including the case of a man who received two months in prison for a Facebook post stating, “Coming to a town near you,” alongside an image of Muslim men.

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister @MatteoSalviniMI has accused Keir Starmer of "persecuting citizens" who oppose illegal immigration and defend family values.



Salvini slammed Prime Minister Keir Starmer for exploiting the riots to launch a draconian crackdown on free speech.

“The fact that the new left-wing British government is persecuting citizens for a post or like seems genuinely worrying to me,” said the Italian politician. “Will blocking illegal immigration, defending the family, and fighting Islamic fanaticism be considered illegal thoughts to be punished?” he asked.

As we previously highlighted, Brits are being threatened with home police visits and arrest merely for retweeting posts about the riots.

And in a new escalation of naked authoritarianism, people who merely ‘observe’ a riot and take no part in it have also been warned they will be arrested and charged.

The UK has entered a new dark age which could conceivably result in opposition to Islamism and mass migration being effectively outlawed.

