Sam Harris Offers Feeble 'Clarification' After Bizarre Comments About Trump

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News (emphasis ours),

Author Sam Harris said he supported the censorship of the Hunter Biden story despite acknowledging it was “a left-wing conspiracy to deny the presidency to Donald Trump,” but then later clarified that he didn’t say that, even though he did.

Charles Ommanney via Getty Images

Harris, who once found favor amongst some on the right for standing up against identity politics and Islamism, suffered a rather severe bout of Trump derangement syndrome around the 2016 election and hasn’t recovered since.

The public intellectual made the bizarre comments during an interview with the TRIGGERnometry podcast.

“Whatever the scope of what Joe Biden’s corruption is–we can just go down that rabbit hole endlessly and understand that he’s getting kickbacks from Hunter Biden’s deals in Ukraine or wherever else, or China–it is infinitesimal compared to the corruption we know Trump is involved in,” Harris told the hosts.

“It’s like a firefly to the sun…it doesn’t even stack up against Trump University,” he added. “Trump University, as a story, is worse than anything that could be in Hunter Biden’s laptop in my view.”

Holy shlit



Sam Harris just admitted he supported censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story because it helped Biden



This man just set his entire career on fire pic.twitter.com/FG3JI5Rb7e — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 18, 2022

Harris then ludicrously suggested that ‘Trump University’ was a bigger scandal than a conspiracy to interfere in a democratic election.

The author argued that social media giants censoring the Hunter Biden laptop story weeks before the election was “a left-wing conspiracy to deny the presidency to Donald Trump,” which was “warranted” to help Joe Biden defeat Trump.

“Hunter Biden literally could have had the corpses of children in his basement (on his laptop),” said Harris. “I would not have cared.”

After he was roundly savaged on Twitter, Harris posted a bizarre ‘clarification’ that didn’t clarify anything.

“On the podcast, I was speaking narrowly about the wisdom and propriety of ignoring the Hunter Biden laptop story until after the election. I’ve always thought that this was a very hard call, ethically and journalistically,” tweeted Harris.

But given what happened with the Anthony Weiner laptop in the previous election, I think it was probably the right call. 5/6 — Sam Harris (@SamHarrisOrg) August 18, 2022

“But given what happened with the Anthony Weiner laptop in the previous election, I think it was probably the right call,” he added.

In reality, Harris didn’t say that the Hunter Biden laptop story should have been ignored, he said there was a “conspiracy” to abuse the power of Big Tech to censor it and that he was fine with that.

Respondents to Harris had a field day.

Except the part where you explicitly and repeatedly did exactly that https://t.co/6LTrZmGNP4 — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) August 18, 2022

It was not confusing at all. You condoned the undemocratic censorship of news reporting that could damage Biden in the 2020 election because you felt Trump was like an “asteroid” about to hit the earth and needed to be stopped. https://t.co/URmqOBFUDK — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) August 19, 2022

"I wasn't defending the use of lies and censorship to defeat a candidate I irrationally dislike. I was defending the use of lies and censorship to defeat a candidate I irrationally dislike. I hope this makes things clear."



-- Sam Harris https://t.co/3voRYZlcGM — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) August 19, 2022

Sam Harris (a man so intellectually open-minded he blocked me) may endlessly criticize the Democratic Party machine, but at the moment of decision, he will stop at nothing to keep it in power. https://t.co/CCjdGV9gyT — Ben Kew 🐶 (@ben_kew) August 18, 2022

This is why any talk from people like @elonmusk about why Republicans need to be “nice” misses the point. Sam is OK with children being murdered and votes being rigged. That’s where Democrats are now, ethically and intellectually. https://t.co/IxIG6PkLo3 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 18, 2022

Elon Musk wants Republicans to be nice and Sam Harris wants to lock up his opponents



See the problem? — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 18, 2022