San Francisco Prosecutors Quit, Residents Fed Up With 'Zero Consequence' Policies

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin faces a second recall effort over failure to prosecute crimes...

California Decriminalized Shoplifting

On October 23, I commented California Decriminalized Shoplifting for Amounts Under $950, Guess What Happened

I noted Walgreens closed 22 stores in San Francisco where thefts under $950 are effectively decriminalized.

A couple of readers asked "Why just San Francisco?" if it was California Proposition 47 that put the $950 limit on nonviolent misdemeanors.

The answer is total lack of enforcement in San Francisco.

San Francisco DA Faces Second Recall Effort

Please note San Francisco DA faces second recall effort as residents 'fed up' with progressive 'zero consequence' policies.

A second recall effort launched against San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin demonstrates how residents are "fed up" with his progressive policies, as his push to reduce jail funding and refusal to prosecute repeat offenders ensures the streets remain marred with open-air drug dealing and violent crime now stretching into the suburbs, a leader of the prominent local police union tells Fox News. Last week, the first Republican-backed recall effort fell just 1,714 signatures short of the 51,325 required to trigger a special election to bring the question of ousting Boudin before voters. Now a second recall effort is being organized, which Boudin brushed off Monday night as proof that his so-called successes in reducing incarceration has "angered the billionaire class." But it’s his progressive approach that’s actually hurting average San Franciscans, San Francisco Police Officers Association President Tony Montoya tells Fox News, as Boudin’s "swiftest revolving door in criminal justice" sends the message to offenders that there are no consequences for their actions. Addressing the two recall efforts during his tenure, Boudin participated in a national organizing call for the campaign group "Our Revolution," which was advertised as "celebrating 5 years of electing progressive champions from coast to coast." "But it’s also angered the ruling class, it’s also angered the billionaire class," he continued. "And that’s why in San Francisco they organized not one, but two separate recall campaigns to try to get me kicked out of office before I’m even halfway through with my term."

San Francisco Prosecutors Quit

Please note San Francisco prosecutors quit progressive DA Chesa Boudin's office, join recall effort.

Prosecutors Brooke Jenkins and Don Du Bain told KNTV they have stepped down from their posts in San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s office due to his lack of commitment to prosecuting crimes. "Chesa has a radical approach that involves not charging crime in the first place and simply releasing individuals with no rehabilitation and putting them in positions where they are simply more likely to re-offend," Jenkins said in the interview. "Being an African American and Latino woman, I would wholeheartedly agree that the criminal justice system needs a lot of work, but when you are a district attorney, your job is to have balance." Du Bain added that he believed Boudin "disregards the laws that he doesn't like, and he disregards the court decisions that he doesn't like to impose his own version of what he believes is just – and that's not the job of the district attorney." Boudin drew criticism earlier this year when a parolee back on the streets due to his office's actions killed two pedestrians after running a red light in a stolen car. Police say Troy McAlister, 45, was intoxicated when he ran a red light in a stolen car, killing Elizabeth Platt, 60, and Hanako Abe, 27. The San Francisco police officers union says a plea agreement for a robbery set McAlister free on parole in April and that Boudin's office failed to prosecute McAlister's multiple arrests in the aftermath, including one Dec. 20 for alleged car theft. A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman told The Associated Press that McAlister has been incarcerated in state prisons numerous times. In April 2020, he was sentenced in San Francisco County to five years for second-degree robbery and was released on parole for time served. Du Bain said that in one specific case, he was ordered by Boudin to request a more lenient sentence for a man convicted of shooting his girlfriend.

Processive Madness

School boards, crime, racist college admissions that favor blacks who cannot read, and critical race theory crammed down kids throats are all part of the extreme Left madness sweeping the country.

In February, I noted Coca Cola Confirms Training Employees ‘Try To Be Less White’

In July, I commented Critical Race Theory Should Be Banned, and a Black Parent Explains Why

"Educators use CRT as their own agenda, to indoctrinate the kids to hate each other," said one black parent to a rousing round of applause at a school board meeting.

In May I noted College Entrance Exam SAT Score Racial Profiling: 964=1223

To compensate for the fact that Blacks score lower on average than Asians and Whites, SAT to Give Students ‘Adversity Score’.

Dear Criminals

Dear criminals, if you want to commit a crime and get away with it, San Francisco is the place to be.

