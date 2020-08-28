Sandia Labs Goes Nuclear On Employee Who Sparked Internal Revolt Over Critical Race Theory

Sandia Labs - America's premiere government-funded nuclear weapons design lab, has taken aggressive action against an employee, Casey Peterson, who produced a viral video "pushing back on the narrative of modern systemic racism and white privilege."

Here's the long and short of it via Christopher Rufo - director of the Discovery Institute's Center on Wealth & Poverty, who has directed four documentaries for PBS, Netflix and international television - and has declared 'war' on critical race theory.

There is a civil war erupting at @SandiaLabs.



Following my investigation, a dissident electrical engineer named Casey Peterson emailed all 16,000 employees denouncing critical race theory in the lab and hoping to spark a rebellion against Sandia executives.



Rufo continues:

On Tuesday, Peterson made a YouTube video "pushing back back on the narrative of modern systemic racism and white privilege."

The video quickly hit 10,000 views within the labs and dozens of Sandia employees contacted Peterson to express support.

Within hours, Sandia executives dispatched a counterintelligence team to lock Peterson out of the network and scrub his communications from internal servers—which, via the Streisand Effect, made the video even more viral and sparked widespread unrest against Sandia executives.

By the afternoon, executives were panicking about the brewing rebellion, placed Peterson on paid administrative leave, and established a "security review board" to "evaluate whether [his] actions have comprised or posed a threat to Sandia computing and security systems."

Peterson—who took a stand at grave risk to his career—says he is speaking on behalf of all of Sandia employees who are "scared to speak out" because of the lab's repressive culture. "If I get fired because of this," Peterson says, "the fight does not end, it only intensifies."

This is the first explicit rebellion against critical race theory in the federal government—and the coalition is growing. "We need to completely rip [critical race theory] out of Sandia root and stem," Peterson says. "It is cancer and we need to get it out of the labs right now."

Sandia executives have made it clear: they want to force critical race theory, race-segregated trainings, and white male reeducation camps on their employees—and all dissent will be severely punished. Progressive employees will be rewarded; conservative employees will be purged.

Keep this in mind: Sandia Labs is a federally-funded research agency and designs America's nuclear weapons. Senator @HawleyMO and @SecBrouillette have launched an inspector general investigation, but Sandia executives have only accelerated their purge against conservatives.

Sandia executives face a decision-point: they can back down and Peterson's rebellion will notch an internal victory; or they can fire him and Peterson will become further evidence of Sandia's corrupt and repressive culture. In a sense, Peterson cannot lose.

Here's the bottom line: this is the first shot in the rebellion against critical race theory in the federal government. Casey Peterson has taken a courageous stand and the Inspector General must conduct a full investigation of Sandia Labs—and hold executives accountable.

We are opening up a multi-front war against critical race theory in the federal government: (1) investigative reporting to expose the truth; (2) internal rebellions to increase the pressure; (3) inspector general investigations; (4) laying the groundwork for an executive order.

