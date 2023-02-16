"Say Hello To Snow White": Ex-JPMorgan Exec Emailed Jeffrey Epstein About Disney Princesses

Former JPMorgan exec Jes Staley discussed Disney princesses with Jeffrey Epstein in a July 2010 email exchange, according to several emails cited in a lawsuit filed against the bank by the US Virgin Islands, Bloomberg reports.

"That was fun," Staley allegedly wrote to Epstein. "Say hi to Snow White."

To which Epstein replied: "[W]hat character would you like next?"

"Beauty and the Beast."

Epstein also emailed Staley photos of young women in seductive poses, the filing continues.

At Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2011, from left: James E. Staley, at the time a senior JPMorgan executive; former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers; Mr. Epstein; Bill Gates, Microsoft’s co-founder; and Boris Nikolic, who was the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s science adviser.

According to the Wednesday court filing by US Virgin Islands Attorney General Acting Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs, the exchange was referring to young women and girls procured by Epstein.

Staley, according to the filing, "visited Epstein’s properties in the Virgin Islands and elsewhere," and "exchanged hundreds of messages with Epstein from his JPMorgan email account in full view of JPMorgan, including some with photos of young women, discussed Epstein’s provision of services to him during his travel on dates that closely corresponded with Epstein’s payments to the same young woman from his JPMorgan accounts, and discussed young women or girls procured by Epstein using the names of Disney princesses."

Recall, Staley's lawyers said "Snow White" was not a "code word" when @sjhmorris and @carolinebinham first broke the story in 2021https://t.co/HrKR7l5SS2 pic.twitter.com/ym5KEY3Dwn — Robert Smith (@BondHack) February 16, 2023

Staley, who is not a defendant in this case, or a separate lawsuit against JPMorgan by Epstein victims, has consistently denied knowledge of Epstein's sexual abuse, while the bank has moved to dismiss both suits - claiming that the allegations against Staley are unsupported.

Epstein and Staley exchanged more than 1,200 emails over several years, however up until now their contents had never been disclosed. Staley - who left JPMorgan to become CEO of Barclays two years later, stepped down from the latter in 2021 following a UK Financial Conduct Authority probe into his relationship with the pedophile financier.

In another email from Staley to Epstein in November 2009 while the latter was under house arrest in Palm Beach, Florida following his release on charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution, Staley, while apparently staying on Epstein's island, wrote: "Presently, I’m in the hot tub with a glass of white wine," adding "This is an amazing place. Next time, we’re here together. I owe you much. And I deeply appreciate our friendship. I have few so profound."

The next month, Staley wrote: "I realize the danger in sending this email," adding "But it was great to be able, today, to give you, in New York City, a long, heartfelt, hug."

Read the entire filing below: