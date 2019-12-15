Schiff: 'I Had No Idea FBI Was Committing Serious Abuses When I Said All That Stuff'

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) can't admit when he's wrong.
After last week's DOJ Inspector General report revealed that the FBI committed serious abuses while obtaining a warrant to spy on Trump campaign aide Carter Page - including fabricating evidence, Schiff was asked on Sunday by Fox News host Christ Wallace:
"Given what you know now … are you willing to admit that you were wrong in your defense of the FBI’s FISA process?"
To which Schiff replied: "I’m certainly willing to admit that the inspector general found serious abuses of FISA that I was unaware of."
That's an odd way of admitting your entire thesis has been dead wrong for three years.
Watch (via the Daily Caller)
In short:
Schiff’s correcting the record memo has turned out to be totally wrong (based on the I.G. Report)! A very big lie. @MariaBartiromo And @DevinNunes has turned out to be completely right. Congratulations to Devin. The Fake News Media should apologize to all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019