Schumer Demands Murdoch Pull Fox's Tucker Carlson Off-Air "Because Our Democracy Depends On It"

'...thou doth protest too much, methinks' is about the most perfect summary of the spectacle that erupted today after Fox News' Tucker Carlson exposed some realities (and all the falsities) of the events of January 6th.

From Mitch McConnell to Mitt Romney, and every RINO and uniparty member in between, Carlson was pilloried using the standard 'conspiracy theory' narrative - though oddly, not one those that spoke out actually refuted any of the never-before-seen footage.

And yet, the so-called 'mainstream media' - which ate up every second of the January 6th Committee's endless charade, fell silent:

NY Times. WaPo. WSJ. LA Times.



Front page blackouts of explosive new footage showing Americans were lied to about January 6.



This is why legacy media is dying.👇 pic.twitter.com/oOOgsHb8Bm — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 7, 2023

But one man stood above it all and demanded this horrific show of free speech be brought to an end - enter Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stage left...

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen an actor treat the American people and American democracy with such disdain,” Schumer said. “And he’s going to come back tonight with another segment. Fox News should tell him not to.”

Then with trembling voice, Schumer set forth his demands...

“These lies continue tonight, Rupert Murdoch, who has admitted they were lies and said he regretted it, has a special obligation to stop Tucker Carlson from going on tonight, now that he’s seen how he has perverted and slimed the truth, and from letting him go on again and again and again,” Schumer said. “Not because their views deserve such opprobrium, but because our democracy depends on it.”

If Democracy did really depend on stopping Tucker Carlson from revealing the truth about how Democrats have been lying about this subject for three years, it would deserve to fall. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 7, 2023

Enjoy his full performance below...

Schumer: "Rupert Murdoch has a special obligation to stop Tucker Carlson from going on tonight [and] from letting him go on again and again and again [because] our democracy depends on it." pic.twitter.com/uld6eaCl3C — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 7, 2023

Schumer concluded by claiming that Carlson manipulated his audience by cherry-picking sequences.

To that we simply say - Pot meet Kettle, Chuck, old boy.