Scottish Parents Who Refuse To Let Their Kids Go Trans Could Face 7 Years In Prison

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

Parents who refuse to accept their children identifying as transgender could face seven years in jail under a new law in Scotland.

“Proposals published on Tuesday state that actions designed to “change or suppress” another individual’s gender identity, causing them physical or psychological harm, would become illegal under the radical law,” reports the Telegraph.

The law would ban so-called ‘conversion practices’ which often take place in a “family setting,” according to ministers.

It would mean that if parents try to stop their child “dressing in a way that reflects their sexual orientation or gender identity,” they could face criminal sanctions even if they believe they are acting in the child’s best interests.

“We have grave concerns that these plans will criminalise loving parents, who could face years in jail simply for refusing to sign up to the gender ideology cult,” Marion Calder FWShttps://t.co/DjzRqzFijG — For Women Scotland (@ForWomenScot) January 9, 2024

Actions deemed to be “coercive” or “controlling” in attempting to stop the child wanting to go trans would be illegal even if performed with “a desire to help or protect the person.”

“The Scottish Equalities Minister behind the proposals, Emma Roddick (pictured) is a 26 year-old woman who identifies as bisexual,” writes Will Jones. “That’s right, she was still at school in 2015. Exactly the person you’d want imposing her wacky Gen Z views on millions of people.”

People in Scotland who question radical transgender activism are routinely targeted by the authorities.

A 50-year-old mother was charged with a ‘transphobic hate crime’ and faces up to two years in prison after she retweeted an image of a suffragette ribbon.

Men who commit vile sexual attacks on women and children and then identify as women to avoid male prisons are also protected by the state.

Last year, former Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said transgender criminals convicted for raping women are women, despite them being biological men.

In the same month, the Scottish government refused to remove a transgender rapist from a female prison despite his conviction for raping two women when he was a biological male.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews